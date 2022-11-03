Fans of This Is Us who have been missing Justin Hartley have a little Christmas gift from Netflix to look forward to this month. The actor stars in the holiday movie The Noel Diary, a romance that chronicles the return of prolific author Jake Turner (Hartley) to his hometown after his mother’s death. While he cleans out his childhood home, he makes some surprising discoveries about his family’s past. The movie is set to premiere on November 24.

The trailer for The Noel Diary reveals that even though the movie has the common upbeat of the Christmas movie genre during most moments, it won’t shy away from themes like grief and loss. In fact, the trailer also suggests the story will delve pretty deep in other issues as well, especially after Rachel (Barrett Doss) enters the story and fuels her own mission of finding out why she was abandoned by her mother.

Despite its most dramatic parts, there’s also plenty of room for romance: As we all know, misery loves company. That’s how Jake and Rachel will connect, flirt, and go on a Christmas mission together to unveil all secrets of their parents and relatives. The duo will also have blunt discussions about love, relationships and expectations that people project on each other. All of that, of course, until the turning point comes in the form of a mysterious diary that changes the game.

The Noel Diary is directed by Academy Award nominee Charles Shyer, who’s had plenty of experience helming romantic stories. The filmmaker directed The Parent Trap, Father of the Bride, and the Alfie remake with Jude Law. Shyer co-writes the screenplay with David Golden (A Glenbrooke Christmas) and Rebecca Connor, who makes her screenwriting debut.

The movie is based on the best-selling novel series by author Richard Paul Evans. The Noel Diary is based on the first installment (which has the same title) and, if the movie has a good reception, we could be looking at three more sequels to come. Aside from Hartley and Doss, the cast also features Essence Atkins (First Wives Club), Bonnie Bedelia (Parenthood), and James Remar (Black Lightning).

Netflix premieres The Noel Diary on November 24. You can watch the trailer and check out the synopsis below: