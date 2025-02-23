Despite playing a superhero in one of the highest-grossing franchises of all-time, Mark Ruffalo is still an actor who has not earned as many accolades as he deserves. Ruffalo may have four Best Supporting Actor nominations at the Academy Awards on his resume, but for the most part he seems to take on interesting roles in ensemble projects. This does not mean that Ruffalo does not have enough confidence in his own ability to play a protagonist, but that he’s passionate about telling complex stories that represent a significant number of people. Ruffalo delivered a devastating performance in HBO’s adaptation of the classic stage play The Normal Heart, which has been hailed as one of the greatest works of art ever made about the AIDS crisis and its impact on the LGBTQIA community.

What Is ‘The Normal Heart’ About?