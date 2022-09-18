What new releases on Peacock are getting the most praise from fans?

Not everyone will get tired of watching the same movie or TV show over and over again. Reruns provide comfort, where viewers know exactly what will happen and when. Nevertheless, sometimes viewers want to watch a movie or a new TV show that is new and trending among their friends and on social media.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Peacock Right Now

In 2022, there are a lot of movies that were hits and misses, but not everyone had a chance to see them in theaters. Luckily, viewers can watch some films and TV shows released in early 2022 on Peacock. Peacock released a 2022 schedule of its original series and films, but that's not the only content that viewers can find on the streaming service.

'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul' (2022) (5.3/10)

Image via Pinky Promise

Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown starred in the comedy Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (2022). The story follows Trinitie Childs (Hall) and Lee-Curtis Childs (Brown) as founders of a Southern Baptist megachurch. Their church served a prominent role in the community until a scandal destroyed its reputation. After their members left their congregation, the couple needed to find a way to rebuild their reputation.

The comedy was presented in a mockumentary style, whereas much as the founders hoped to regain their trust, they seemed to uncover more challenges than they previously thought. Based on about 2,149 IMDb user reviews, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul (2022) earned an average score of 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

'Jurassic World Dominion' (2022) (5.7/10)

Image via Amblin Entertainment

After the fall of Jurassic World on Isla Nublar, the dinosaurs on the island were near their second extinction. In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), some opportunists used their chance to visit the island and transport the dinosaurs to an auction house with the intention to profit off of them. The aftereffects of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom led to the third installment, Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

One push of a button led to dinosaurs living in the same environment as humans and having to coincide with each other's presence. The conclusion to the series included returning actors reprising their roles from the original Jurassic Park films. Based on about 131,743 IMDb user reviews, Jurassic World: Dominion received an average score of 5.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

'Ambulance' (2022) (6.1/10)

Image via Universal Pictures

Everyone held their breath when Jake Gyllenhaal (as Joe Baylor) was in The Guilty (2018). In the 2021 film, The Guilty, he worked as a dispatcher. In the 2022 film, Ambulance, he is on the opposite side of the law. As a bank robber with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (as Will Sharp), they took first responders hostage.

This wasn't just any ordinary bank robbery, there was $32 million at stake. Enough money that Will would be able to cover his wife's medical bills. About 61,649 IMDb users reviewed the film Ambulance and gave it an average score of 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Dominion Extended Edition' Gets Streaming Debut On Peacock

'The Bad Guys' (2022) (6.8/10)

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Most animated films follow the trope where the hero is always the main character. In The Bad Guys (2022), the film introduced a group of villains or criminals, that get through life by stealing whatever comes their way. Each creature brings a different gift to the team whether it's lock picking, hacking, or blending in with the crowd.

Mr. Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (voiced by Marc Maron), Mr. Piranha (voiced by Anthony Ramos), Mr. Shark (voiced by Craig Robinson), and Ms. Tarantula (voiced by Awkwafina) are the members of the group. After a failed heist, the criminals decided to switch their strategy and pretended to be the "good guys" for once. Viewers would determine how effective were they. About 33,343 IMDb users reviewed the film, The Bad Guys earned an average score of 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb.

'The Northman' (2022) (7.1/10)

Image via New Regency Productions

The Northman (2022) was a revenge story that felt like a retelling of The Lion King with human characters. Nonetheless, the film wasn’t short of bloody fights. The film starred Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, Nicole Kidman as Queen Gunrún, and Claes Bang as Fjölnir the Brotherless. Amleth lost his father at a young age and set out to seek revenge years later for the man that killed him.

The Northman aimed to authentically represent Vikings. Amleth was noted as a Viking from medieval Scandinavian legend. Based on about 170,341 IMDb user votes, The Northman earned an average score of 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

'The Thing About Pam' (2022) (7.1/10)

Image via NBC Studios

Renée Zellweger, known for her role as Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones' Diary (2001) and Judy Garland in Judy (2019) (among her other roles), in the miniseries (based on the 2011 murder case), The Thing About Pam (2022), Zellweger portrayed Pam Hupp. Pam could be described as the perfect witness, her alibi checked out, she had a paper trail to back up her claims, and she always answered police questions in detail.

No one could suspect Pam of committing any crime let alone murdering her friend Betsy Faria (Katy Mixon), whom she kept a watchful eye out for. The Thing About Pam has a similar narration and pacing to the TV series Why Women Kill (2019-2021), a story where the characters rely on hiding a murder through thought-out strategic decisions. Approximately 7,880 IMDb users reviewed the miniseries The Thing About Pam, and it earned an average score of 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

RELATED: From 'The Northman' To 'Hustle': 2022's Biggest Hidden Gem Movies (So Far)

'Wolf Like Me' (2022) (7.3/10)

Image via Made Up Stories/Peacock

Wolf Like Me (2022) starred Josh Gad as Gary, a widower raising his daughter, and Isla Fisher as Mary, an advice columnist entered Gary's life who's also dealing with her struggles. Gary is trying to reconnect with his daughter who's kept her distance after her mother's death. They met each other after a car accident.

Wolf Like Me was a love story with a twist. Luckily, this wasn't the end of the intriguing TV series, as Wolf Like Me has been renewed for season 2, but an official date hasn't been released. Approximately 6,895 IMDb users reviewed the TV series, and it earned an average score of 7.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

'The Resort' (2022-) (7.4/10)

Image via Peacock

Some characters seem to have memorable vacations for others they get tied up in a mystery. Celebrating their 10th Anniversary, Emma (Cristin Milioti) and Noah (William Jackson Harper), traveled to a resort in the TV series, The Resort (2022). Little did they know they get involved in a mystery.

Emma's detour led her on a trail to a cellphone that belonged to a young man that went was claimed missing over fifteen years ago. However, the more she researched, she discovered that another guest at the resort disappeared. About 4,717 IMDb users reviewed the TV series The Resort, and the average score the series received was 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

'The Princess' (2022) (7.4/10)

Imaeg via Lightbox

She was known as the People’s Princess and a leader among several charities. Many films and movies painted Princess Diana, Princess of Wales, as a member of the royal family that didn't belong. There were tensions in Princess Diana’s and King Charles III’s relationship and their relationship ended in 1996.

The Princess (2022) documentary took an in-depth approach to who Princess was through archival footage. The narrative was told in a straightforward explanation of the various relationships she had with the monarchy. Based on about 932 IMDb user reviews, The Princess earned an average score of 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

RELATED: 'The Princess' Documentary To Include Footage From Diana's Controversial 1995 Interview

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' (2022) (7.5/10)

Image via Universal Pictures

Fans of the 2010 TV series, Downton Abbey (2010-2015) rejoiced after hearing that the Crawley family's story continues. In the film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, the Crawley family takes a trip to the South of France. The film immediately jumps into the mystery with Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith) stating that she is inheriting a villa in France.

Just because Violet was claimed to be the newest owner of the villa, her ownership of whether she should receive it was challenged by others. Even if viewers saw their characters grow throughout the series, the movie continued to show further character development. Approximately 18,440 IMDb users rated the film Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022), the film earned a 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

NEXT: Peacock To Stream Lionsgate Films Beginning In 2024