Spring is about to get a little chilly when The Northman storms into theaters later this month. Coming off critical hits like 2015's The Witch and 2019's The Lighthouse, director Robert Eggers' next film seems poised to take audiences by storm (it has already won the Film Production Team of the Year award from the Production Guilt of Great Britain). Like his previous two features, The Northman is also written by Eggers, though this time he shares the credit with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón Sigurdsson.

Early comparisons are being made to war epics like Braveheart and Apocalypse Now, with Eggers describing The Northman as “kind of an expensive, arty, but commercial” Viking movie. The plot takes place in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century and revolves around Nordic prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) who seeks revenge against Fjölnir (Claes Bang) for the murder of his father (Ethan Hawke). If it sounds familiar, that's because The Northman is based on the same Norse legend of Amleth that inspired William Shakespeare to write Hamlet. But despite similar plot threads, Eggers' fantasy drama does not strictly follow real events.

The Northman features an absolutely stacked cast of A-list performers, so here's a handy guide to help you differentiate the film's many characters before stepping into the theater — from Viking warriors to queens, and beyond.

Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård)

Amleth is a Viking warrior prince whose father always told him that the kingdom would be his one day. When he witnesses his father's murder by his uncle, Amleth takes it upon himself to seek revenge against him in order to avenge his father's death. Alexander Skarsgård is known for his performances in films such as Melancholia, The East, The Legend of Tarzan, Battleship, Passing, and Godzilla vs. Kong. He can also be seen in his television roles of Eric Northman in 76 episodes of True Blood, Perry Wright in Big Little Lies, Gadi Becker in The Little Drummer Girl, and Randall Flagg in The Stand.

Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman)

Queen Gudrún is Amleth’s mother. After she is captured, Amleth begins his journey to save her and reclaim his place on the throne that is his birthright. Nicole Kidman has been at the center of the film industry for over three decades now and has played characters in films ranging from drama to horror and everything in between. In addition to her Oscar-winning role as novelist Virginia Woolf in The Hours, some of her most recognizable roles include Gillian Owens in Practical Magic, Satine in Moulin Rouge!, Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell, Alice Harford in Eyes Wide Shut, and, most recently, Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. She has also jumped to television with her portrayals of Celeste Wright in Big Little Lies (opposite Skarsgård), Grace Fraser in The Undoing, and Masha Dmitrichenko in Nine Perfect Strangers. Kidman can also be seen reprising her role as Queen Atlanna in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), as well as the series Roar and Expats.

Fjölnir (Claes Bang)

Fjölnir is Amleth’s uncle and King Aurvandill’s brother. He brutally murders his brother, the King, and now faces his nephew's rage in his quest for revenge. Most of Claes Bang's film releases are Danish productions, including Jan Holtser in The Girl in the Spider's Web and Essien in Locked Down. His television roles include Claudio in the original Danish version of The Bridge, Sasha Mann in The Affair, and Count Dracula in the BBC's 2020 adaptation of Dracula.

Olga (Anya Taylor-Joy)

Olga is a character that Eggers prefers "to keep somewhat a mystery,” though there are pieces of the trailer that hint at her potentially having some supernatural powers. "Your strength breaks men's bones," she says. "I have the cunning to break their minds." After her first film role in Vampire Academy, Anya Taylor-Joy gained critical and commercial attention as Thomasin in Eggers' The Witch. Afterward, she went on to star as Casey Cooke in both Split and Glass, as well as Sandie in Last Night in Soho. On television, she has played Gina Gray in Peaky Blinders, Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit, and Brea in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Taylor-Joy can also be seen in the upcoming films Canterbury Glass (TBA) and The Menu (TBA).

King Aurvandill (Ethan Hawke)

King Aurvandill is Amleth's father and Queen Gudrún's wife. When he is murdered by his brother, Fjölnir, he begs his son to run away in order to keep him safe. Aurvandill's murder is the spark that sets off the film as well as Amleth's journey to avenge his father.

Ethan Hawke's acting career has spanned over 35 years, with memorable roles like Todd Anderson in Dead Poet's Society, Sergeant Jake Roenick in Assault on Precinct 13, Jesse Wallace in Richard Linklater's Before trilogy, Agent Doe in Predestination, and Reverend Ernst Toller in First Reformed. He also has appeared in genre films like Sinister, Daybreakers, Total Recall, and The Purge, as well as television shows like Alias and Robot Chicken. Most recently, he can be seen as "The Grabber" in The Black Phone, Arthur Harrow in the Disney+ miniseries Moon Knight, and Batman/Bruce Wayne in the upcoming animated series Batwheels (2022).

Heimir the Fool (Willem Dafoe)

Heimir is a court figure by day but has a more surprising night job that just might be a little more evil than an innocuous jester. According to Willem Dafoe, his role in the film promises to be small but thrilling.

Willem Dafoe's prominent film credits include playing Jesus in Martin Scorsese's The Last Temptation of Christ, FBI Special Agent Paul Smecker in both Boondock Saints films, and Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. He can also be seen in films such as The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Florida Project, Aquaman, and Nightmare Alley. His television credits include episodes of The Simpsons and Saturday Night Live, and his upcoming film roles include Nuidis Vulko in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Joe Cribbens in Dead for a Dollar (TBA), and Dr. Godwin Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things (TBA)

The Northman also features Icelandic singer Björk as the Seeress, Kate Dickie as Halldora, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson as He-Witch, Murray McArthur as Hákon Ironbeard, Ian Whyte as the Mound Dweller, Olwen Fouéré as Ashildur Hofgythja, and Ralph Ineson as Captain Volodymyr.

The Northman will be released exclusively in theaters on April 22nd, 2022.

