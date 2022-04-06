Ahead of its release later this month, Focus Features has just released several new character posters for their new film, The Northman. The new posters give us a look into the all-star cast of the new historical epic, which is based on the legend of Amleth, a Medieval Scandinavian story that is said to have inspired Hamlet, perhaps one of the most well-known dramas of all time.

The Northman will follow Amleth, played by Alexander Skarsgård, a Viking on a mission to avenge the death of his father. The new character posters, released today, show Amleth, along with several other characters, and their respective roles, looking directly at the viewer. Skarsgård's Amleth is shown shirtless with nothing but an amulet around his neck, covered in what appears to be blood.

Other character posters show the full range of players in the medieval drama, including Björk's Seeress, a prophet who is shown in her character poster wearing a headdress and layered necklaces, her eyes removed. The other character posters follow this pattern, showing the character close-up, with details of their potential arcs and specific aspects hinted at through visual cues. Anya Taylor-Joy's Olga, for example, is shown looking rather nondescript but is also shown with a fleet of ships in the background, perhaps signaling her fate or role within the film.

The remaining character posters feature Willem Dafoe as Heimir the Fool, Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrún, Amleth's mother, and if the story follows Hamlet's arc closely, a woman of mysterious motivations and a complicated relationship with her deceased husband's passing. The final character poster shows Ethan Hawke as King Aurvandill, the deceased king. Each character poster includes the film's tagline, "conquer your fate", which certainly imbues the portraits with a sense of action, as each of these characters balances on the knife's edge of their own life, with their schemes landing them into fates that they had not intended, but which become inescapable with every thrash towards a life of their own design.

The Northman is directed by Robert Eggers, the director behind 2015's The Witch and 2019's The Lighthouse.

The film was written by Eggers and Sjón, an Icelandic poetic, novelist, and lyricist.

The Northman will be released in theaters on April 22, 2022. In the meantime, check out the character posters below:

