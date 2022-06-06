Robert Eggers' Viking epic The Northman may not have become the box office darling that critics were hoping for, but it did give a rare, and extremely accurate portrayal of Vikings—filled with epic brawls, bloody Berserkers, and an unforgettable fight to the death in a volcano. Beyond the bawdy acts of masculinity, the film featured a number of poignant quiet moments that allowed its impressive cast to delve into their more Shakespearian roots. After all, The Northman is a retelling of the story that inspired William Shakespeare's epic Hamlet. In an exclusive deleted scene shared with Collider, Ethan Hawke's King Aurvandill War-Raven speaks to his people about the prospers he has returned from war with, rhapsodizing about the battles that he and his men have faced in the recent weeks.

Sitting upon the dais on his left is his wife, Queen Gudrún (Nicole Kidman), who watches with carefully concealed disdain, while his young son Amleth (Oscar Novak) watches his father with the awe of an impressionable young boy. The scene connects to a much longer scene that exists in the theatrical cut of the film, with King Aurvandill's men bringing in the spoils of war just after this scene ends. It's a pivotal moment for Amleth, who receives a gift from his father from these spoils that he carries with him into his adulthood.

While the deleted scene is more of an extension of a scene that audiences can find in the theatrical cut, it does add a few more layers to King Aurvandill's character—showing that while he may be a man more inclined to pillage and plunder, he is also a man who has a way with words. He also recognizes that his people aren't looking for fanciful war stories, they're looking for tangible evidence of his success on the battlefield. Though none of this can prepare him for the betrayal that waits for him following this scene, which launches his son (Alexander Skarsgård) on a quest to avenge his father.

Featured in the deleted scene, though not focused on is Heimir the Fool (Willem Dafoe), who plays an indirect part in Fjölnir's (Claes Bang) devious plans to take down his brother. The Northman also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Gustav Lindh, Björk, Olwen Fouéré, Ingvar Eggert Sigurðsson, Ian Whyte, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, and Murray McArthur.

The Northman arrived on Digital and Blu-ray 4K this week and is currently available to stream on Peacock. Check out the exclusive deleted scene below: