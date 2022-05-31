The film will be available digitally June 6 and physically June 7.

The time has come to conquer your fate. The latest film from Robert Eggers, the critically acclaimed filmmaker behind such films as The Witch and The Lighthouse, is coming home. The Northman will become available for purchase on Digital beginning on June 6 with it coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 7. Fans who purchase the film will also be treated to exclusive bonus content and features.

The Northman follows the story of a Viking Prince (Alexander Skarsgård), who years after watching his father get murdered, sets out on a quest for revenge to kill his traitorous uncle and rescue his mother and homeland. The film was critically acclaimed during its initial release in theaters and currently sits with a certified fresh rating of eighty-nine percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Skarsgård is joined in the film by Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Ethan Hawke, Claes Bang, and Björk.

The Northman is the third feature film by director Eggers. His first film, The Witch, was an instant classic for horror fans. His second film, The Lighthouse, was a critical success and was nominated for an Academy Award. Eggers wrote The Northman with Icelandic novelist and screenwriter Sjón.

In addition to deleted and extended scenes, check out all the exclusive bonus features available on digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD below:

AN AGELESS EPIC - An in-depth look at how filmmakers, cast, and crew immersed themselves in Norse history and mythology in an effort to make THE NORTHMAN the most accurate Viking epic ever filmed.

THE FACES OF VIKINGS - The cast of THE NORTHMAN, alongside director Robert Eggers, discuss the depth of the characters and their experiences working together.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH CO-WRITER/DIRECTOR ROBERT EGGERS

The exclusive collector's edition, available on digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray, will also include:

AMLETH'S JOURNEY TO MANHOOD - Aurvandil's initiation of Amleth into manhood is one of the most pivotal points on his journey. Take a deeper look at how filmmakers and cast crafted this mysterious ritual.

SHOOTING THE RAID - Go behind-the-scenes of the raid and learn how different departments worked together to pull off this intricate sequence.

KNATTLEIKR GAME - Learn all about this little-known game, how the scene was filmed, and why it's an essential moment for Amleth.

A NORSE LANDSCAPE - We explore the spectacular shooting locations of THE NORTHMAN and discuss how filmmakers were able to overcome the unique challenges of shooting the film in Northern Ireland.

Purchase The Northman on Digital starting on June 6 or on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 7.

