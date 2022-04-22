Alexander Skarsgård had full-body scans taken of him in order to have certain body parts recreated in CGI.

The Northman, which premiers in theaters this Friday, apparently used computer-generated imagery in a pretty peculiar and inventive way in one of its fight scenes, according to director Robert Eggers.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker shared some of the challenges as well as some curious bits of information related to the production of this epic Viking tale of revenge. One of these interesting revelations concerned a nude fight scene between Alexander Skarsgård’s Amleth and Claes Bang’s Fjölnir. The director explained that the two actors did not actually perform the scene naked and were both wearing thongs instead because, in his words, “no one wanted to get their bits chopped off”. So, in post-production, CGI was used to add the actors’ genitals. “You’ve got to make it look real, so I’m sure we did some full-body scans of Alex.” Eggers said “They’re out there.”

In regards to the extensive research process that went into the making of this action-packed R-rated film, Eggers also explain that on top of his personal research, he got to work “with the world’s greatest Viking historians and archeologists in the field of Viking studies” in order to make the movie feel as authentic as possible. He also added that nothing about the making of the film was easy or simple thanks to all the extras, animals, actors, and crew that had to be present on set each day.

In addition to Skarsgård and Bang, the movie also stars Nicole Kidman as Queen Gudrún, Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga of the Birch Forest, Willem Dafoe as Heimir The Fool, Ethan Hawke as King Aurvandil War-Raven, Björk as Seeress, and Gustav Lindh as Thórir The Proud. Eggers said that, because of this all-star amazing cast, when it came to directing the actors, the process was fairly uncomplicated. The biggest piece of advice the director would give on set was “just say your lines”.

The historical thriller was co-written by Eggers and Icelandic novelist and poet Sjón. It was a co-production of New Regency and Focus Features. Check out the official synopsis below:

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

The Northman premieres in the United States on Friday, April 22.

