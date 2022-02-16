In preparation for the April 22 release of Robert Eggers' Viking epic, The Northman, 2022 Academy Award nominee Kirsten Dunst sat down with the star of that film, Alexander Skarsgård, for an exclusive chat with Interview Magazine. The two appeared together in Lars Von Trier's critically-acclaimed 2011 disaster movie, Melancholia, so the interview was a bit of a reunion. Largely sticking to information regarding The Northman, Skarsgård and Dunst discussed the single-camera cinematography, epic fight scenes, and where the story of the film originates from. The opportunity for one actor to be interviewed by another that they know is a very special and unique experience, resulting in a very insightful interview where a lot can be learned about the talented Skarsgård.

When asked about The Northman and the character he plays, Skarsgård said:

"It’s based on an old saga called “Prince Amleth of Jutland,” which inspired Shakespeare to write Hamlet. It’s about a man avenging the death of his father. It starts on an island in the North Atlantic. My character is the young prince of that kingdom. When his father gets murdered by his uncle, he manages to escape the island. And the uncle believes that the young prince is dead."

He went on about working with Eggers', saying:

"It was the most fun. I’ve been wanting to tell a Viking story in a way that felt entertaining and big. Working with Robert Eggers, every single detail has to be 100 percent perfect. Every single stitch on a tunic. That’s obviously difficult when you tell a story that takes place a thousand years ago. You have to take some creative liberties."

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: 'The Northman': New Image Shows Alexander Skarsgård Giving His Best Battle Cry

When asked about Eggers' love of long shots, Skarsgård said:

"In The Northman, there are long, intense fight scenes with 40 stuntmen and horses and 200 extras. To shoot it all in one shot means you do this four-minute take, and then a horse deep in the background looks the wrong way and you have to do it all again..."

Skarsgård is most recognizable as the title character of 2016's The Legend of Tarzan, Perry Wright in Big Little Lies, and Eric Northman on True Blood. In addition to The Northman, Skarsgård is set to appear in Brandon Cronenberg's horror-mystery Infinity Pool opposite Mia Goth. He has also had a recurring role as Lukas Matsson on the latest season of HBO's Succession. Skarsgård is the son of legendary actor Stellan Skarsgård and brother of It star Bill Skarsgård. On top of Skarsgård, The Northman stars Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

Director Eggers is known for his genre-defying horror films, The Witch and The Lighthouse, with The Northman serving as his first project as a director that is not directly a horror film.

The Northman hits theaters on April 22, 2022.

Robert Eggers on ‘The Northman,’ Making It as Accurate as Possible, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Role, the Run Time, and Björk Being in the Film He also talks about how he worked with cinematographer Jarin Blaschke on the camera placement and the R-Rating.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email