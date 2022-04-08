If you’re looking forward to Robert Eggers’ viking epic, The Northman, live in Los Angeles, and have always wanted to attend a Hollywood premiere, I’m about to make some of you very happy. That’s because Collider is partnering up with Focus Features to giveaway free tickets to the Los Angeles premiere of his new film!

The Los Angeles premiere will take place on Monday, April 18th at the TCL Chinese Theater and the screening will begin at 7pm.

I got to see the film a few days ago, and it’s the kind of movie that you want to see on the biggest screen and with the best sound system. The Chinese Theater is such a theater, and I’m sure it will be an amazing night.

So, you’re probably wondering: "How do I get these free tickets?"

If you'd like to attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See The Northman” In the body of the email, you need to include your name and if you will be bringing a guest.

We’ll be accepting emails until noon PT on Monday, April 11th, and we’ll contact the people that won free tickets with specific info about the screening the following day.

As most of you know, The Northman follows Alexander Skargård as Amleth a Viking prince on a quest to avenge the death of his father King Horwendil (Ethan Hawke), and like Eggers previous films, maintains an elevated level of accuracy and attention to detail. Co-written by the Icelandic poet, novelist, and lyricist Sjón, the film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Gustav Lindh, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

Note: All people attending the Los Angeles screening will have to show proof of vaccination and be at least 17 years old unless accompanied by a parent.

Good luck getting tickets! You can also tweet me with any questions. I’ll try and respond as soon as I can.

