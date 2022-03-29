Focus Features released today a new poster for The Northman, Robbert Eggers’ revenge tale starring Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) as a bloodthirsty Viking. The new poster underlines the star-studded cast of the upcoming film while also showing Skarsgård shirtless and covered in blood.

The new posters feature the main cast of The Northman, including Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Ethan Hawke (Tesla), Claes Bang (The Square), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Björk. Above everyone, there’s Skarsgård, looking menacingly at the audience, drunk with his thirst for vengeance. Below the main cast, Skarsgård can also be seen over a rock by the sea, ready to face a fleet of enemy boats that sail toward him.

Eggers’ previous films, The WItch and The Lighthouse, did an excellent job transporting the spectator to a different time and place, 1630's New England and an 1890s isolated island off the New England coast, respectively. The new poster teases how Egger keeps focusing on historical precision, as the characters' clothes recreate a true Viking adventure in the 10th century.

Directed by Eggers’ from a script he co-wrote with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón, The Northman is looking like the most ambitious project in the filmmaker’s career. The Northman will take viewers on a trip soaked in blood and snow, and to make the experience as raw as possible, Eggers used multiple long-take and fluid combat choreography. As Skarsgård already explained:

"In The Northman, there are long, intense fight scenes with 40 stuntmen and horses and 200 extras. To shoot it all in one shot means you do this four-minute take, and then a horse deep in the background looks the wrong way and you have to do it all again..."

The Northman reunites Eggers with Taylor-Joy and Kate Dickie, who worked with the filmmaker on The Witch, and Dafoe, who starred in The Lighthouse. The film also reunites Skarsgård and Kidman who played a couple on Big Little Lies. The Northman also marks the first performance from Björk since 2000’s Dancer in the Dark. The film's star-studded cast also includes Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones) and Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl).

The Northman invades theaters on April 22. Check out the new poster below.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Northman:

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

