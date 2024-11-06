Robert Eggers’ next movie, Nosferatu, is due in theaters on Christmas Day, but several years ago he directed a classic action film that’s a major hit on streaming. Eggers helmed The Northman, the 2022 historical epic starring Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman which has made its way into the top 10 on the Prime Video international charts. The Northman follows a young Viking prince on a quest to avenge his father’s murder, but the more he learns about his death, the harder it is for him to complete his quest. In addition to Skarsgård and Kidman, The Northman also stars Ethan Hawke, Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, and Edgar Abram, and the film currently sits at a 90% score from critics and a 64% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Eggers made his directorial debut in 2015 on The Witch, the folk horror film which also stars Anya Taylor-Joy and also features Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, and Julian Richings. The Witch was a hit upon its release, grossing $40 million on a $4 million budget and also netting scores of 91% from critics and 60% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Eggers followed The Witch with The Lighthouse, the 2019 psychological black and white horror film starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Cinematography. The Lighthouse grossed $18 million on an $11 million budget with scores of 90% from critics and 72% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. In addition to his upcoming work on Nosferatu, Eggers has also been tapped to direct The Knight, but few details are known about the project at this time.

Who Stars in Robert Eggers’ Next Project, ‘Nosferatu’?

Robert Eggers has assembled yet another star-studded ensemble for his next outing, Nosferatu. Emma Corrin, who recently played Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine, was tapped for the role of Anna Harding, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Nicholas Hoult playing Freidrich Harding and Thomas Hutter, respectively. Bill Skarsgård will play Count Orlok in the upcoming supernatural horror film, with Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson playing Professor Albin Eberhart von Franz and Dr. Wilheim Sievers, respectively. Nosferatu will premiere in theaters on Christmas Day.

The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman and was written and directed by Robert Eggers. Watch The Northman on Prime Video worldwide or on Starz in the United States.

