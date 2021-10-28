We will have to wait a bit longer before we see Eggers' next film.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to watch Robbert Eggers’ Viking revenge tale The Northman, as the movie’s release was pushed back two weeks (via Bloody Disgusting). Initially set to hit theaters on April 8, 2022, The Northman is now scheduled for April 22, 2022.

Directed by Eggers’ from a script he co-wrote with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón, The Northman is looking like the most ambitious project on the filmmaker’s career. Described as “an epic revenge thriller, that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father,” The Northman will take viewers on a trip soaked in blood and snow.

Eggers’ previous films, The WItch and The Lighthouse, did an excellent job in transporting the spectator to a different time and place, 1630's New England and an 1890's isolated island off the New England coast, respectively. So, it’s expected The Northman does the same by carefully recreating a true Viking adventure in the 10th century.

Image via A24

RELATED:‌ Willem Dafoe on Abel Ferrara’s ‘Siberia,’ Robert Eggers’ ‘The Northman,’ Auditioning for ‘Spider-Man,' and More

The Northman reunites Eggers with Anya Taylor-Joy and Kate Dickie, who worked with the filmmaker on The Witch, and Willem Dafoe, who starred in The Lighthouse. The Northman also marks the first performance from Björk since 2000’s Dancer in the Dark. The film star-studded cast includes Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), Ethan Hawke (Tesla), Claes Bang (The Square), Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones), and Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl).

Eggers has previously spoken about the epic scope of The Northman, which could explain the release bump. In Eggers’ words:

“There’s many locations in the film, so we were constantly going on scouts to find places or reassess places that we have found and we’re building sets there. We’re designing all these worlds, building these villages, we’re making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they’ll need to do, designing the shots of the films.”

We’ll finally be able to see what new nightmare Eggers conjured to us next year, when The Northman is released on April 22, 2022.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'The Northman' Co-Star Teases Alexander Skarsgård's Gruesome Role in "Enormous" New Robert Eggers Film

First ‘Lightyear’ Trailer Goes to Infinity and Beyond With Pixar’s Spinoff Movie The inspiration for the Buzz Lightyear toy gets his own movie on June 17th, 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email