'The Northman' sounds like by far the biggest project Eggers has worked on so far.

The Northman, the latest film from The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers, has received a release date for April 8, 2022.

The Northman stars Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe, and Björk. The Northman is described as “an epic revenge thriller, that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father.” In addition to directing, Eggers also co-wrote The Northman with Icelandic writer Sjón.

The Northman features a few reunions for Eggers, as he previously worked with Taylor-Joy and Kate Dickie for The Witch, while Dafoe starred in The Lighthouse. This also marks the first performance from Björk since 2000’s Dancer in the Dark. The Northman also reunites Skarsgård and Kidman, who previously worked together on the HBO series Big Little Lies. The Northman's cast will include Claes Bang (The Square), Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones), and Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl) as well.

While not much is known about The Northman yet, Skarsgård recently spoke of the movie, saying “It’s an enormous movie, I saw a four-minute montage of some of the stuff they’d already shot and I was really blown away. The marriage of Rob Eggers’ imagination and Viking folklore… Jesus, man.”

Eggers has also spoken about the scope of The Northman:

“There’s many locations in the film, so we were constantly going on scouts to find places or reassess places that we have found and we’re building sets there. We’re designing all these worlds, building these villages, we’re making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they’ll need to do, designing the shots of the films.”

Especially coming off the smaller horror stories of The Witch and The Lighthouse, The Northman seems grander and more ambitious than anything Eggers has tried before. We will get to see Eggers’ latest film when The Northman comes out on April 8, 2022.

