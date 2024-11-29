Now that Wicked and Gladiator II have sung and danced (respectively) in theaters, it’s time for December’s lineup to step into the spotlight. The final month of the year will see the highly-anticipated arrivals of a handful of films, including Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Mufasa: The Lion King, and A Complete Unknown. But, for horror fans who have been enjoying the time of their lives over the past cinematic year with titles such as Longlegs, Cuckoo, Smile 2, and The Substance fully blowing our minds, there’s one title in particular that we can’t wait to see.

Rising from its coffin and onto screens on December 25 will be Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, starring Bill Skarsgård in the titular role as the infamous bloodsucker. But, if you can’t wait to see what the visionary filmmaker has in store for audiences, we’ve got the perfect holdover title. While you’re waiting for Nosferatu to walk among the living, Peacock has you covered with Eggers’ last feature-length production, The Northman, which will arrive on the streamer on December 3.

On paper, Nosferatu and The Northman don’t share much in common - save for the brotherly Skarsgård connection in the leading roles and the supporting performance of Willem Dafoe. But, vibe wise, journeying into Eggers’ Viking-centered historical epic when it sails onto streaming will certainly paint a clearer picture of how things will visually come together in Nosferatu. The feature is the third to come from the director, following his first two trippy, folky, horror flicks, The Witch and The Lighthouse. For The Northman, he leaned into his love of historical period-pieces with a psychological thriller edge, but injected more heart-pounding action than what audiences had previously seen him do.

In The Northman, viewers are transported to the Icelandic island of Hrafnsey in the year AD 895. It’s here that we meet Alexander Skarsgård’s Viking Prince Amleth, who spends the film on a bloody quest to avenge the murder of his father. The film is dark, brutal, and vicious, with plenty of Norse mythology compounded into the screenplay that Eggers penned alongside Sjón Sigurdsson, which is totally up the former’s alley as he leaned on mythology and folklore for the stories he unraveled in The Witch and The Lighthouse as well.

Meet the Cast of ‘The Northman’

Close

Along with Skarsgård and Dafoe (who has become a frequent collaborator of Eggers’), The Northman boasted a lineup of impressive talent that also included the likes of Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Björk, Anya Taylor-Joy, Gustav Lindh, and Claes Bang.

Time warp back to the days of the Vikings on December 3 when The Northman drifts onto Peacock.