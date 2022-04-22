A trio of new titles will fight 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' for the top spot this weekend.

All three new wide releases of the week are in for trouble at the box office, if Thursday preview figures are any indication. It is also unclear if any of these titles—Focus’ The Northman, Dreamworks’ The Bad Guys and the Nicolas Cage-starrer The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent—will be able to usurp the number one spot from Warner Bros.’ holdover under-performer Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. The third film in the increasingly irrelevant Harry Potter spinoff series made a franchise-low $43 million in its debut weekend.

Projected to earn between $10 million and $15 million from 2,700 theaters, director Robert Eggers’ blood-soaked Viking revenge film The Northman would have been considered an indie hit had it not come with a hefty price tag that some are pegging at around $90 million. The film made $1.35 million in Thursday previews.

Eggers, the director behind esoteric arthouse films such as The VVitch and The Lighthouse, ventured into uncharted waters with a budget of this size, and it remains to be seen if his unique sensibilities are able to cross over into the mainstream. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe, The Northman has opened to largely positive reviews, but everyone is bracing for considerably more toned-down audience reactions, considering how poorly it tested initially.

Based on a children’s book series by the same name, Dreamworks’ animated The Bad Guys puts a kid-friendly twist on the heist genre. The film made $1.15 million from 3,000 theaters in Thursday previews, and is on track to gross between $15 million to $20 million in its opening weekend. This might be enough for the top spot, but it's hardly something to celebrate for the $70 million-budgeted film. The Bad Guys will ultimately have to rely on overseas territories, where it has already grossed over $50 million. Directed by Pierre Perifel, the film features a voice cast that includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson and Awkwafina.

Things were equally grim for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which, like its two fellow debutantes, has also earned solid reviews. The meta-comedy, in which Cage plays a version of himself, made $835,000 in Thursday previews from 3,036 theaters, and is projected to make around $8 million in its opening weekend. Cage is experiencing something of a career resurgence, and director Tom Gormican’s film certainly goes out of its way to honor his legacy.

Meanwhile, after a less-than-impressive stateside debut, The Secrets of Dumbledore will have to pass an acid test this week, which could perhaps decide the franchise’s future. With a little over $200 million in the bank worldwide and burdened by a budget that ballooned because of the pandemic, the film will have to hold steady if it wants a shot at securing the series’ future.

