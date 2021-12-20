The first trailer for The Northman, the latest film from The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers, has been released. Eggers’ latest takes place in 10th century Iceland, and stars Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, a Viking prince who goes on a mission to avenge the death of his murdered father.

Eggers will also be reuniting with the stars of his two previous films for The Northman. The Witch’s Anya Taylor-Joy and The Lighthouse’s Willem Dafoe have been cast in the film, in addition to Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman, Björk, Claes Bang, Murray McArthur, Ian Gerard Whyte, Kate Dickie, Hafpór Júlíus Björnsson, and Ralph Ineson. For Björk, The Northman marks her first film since Lars von Trier’s 2000 film Dancer in the Dark.

In addition to directing, Eggers co-wrote The Northman with the Icelandic novelist and poet Sjón. In a recent interview, Eggers talked about the scale of The Northman, which is greater than anything he's previously done. “The scale is so huge and there are so many more locations and things that I couldn’t do everything or know every prop myself. That's been a challenge with the new movie.” Eggers also said “We’re designing all these worlds, building these villages, we’re making thousands of costumes and props, training the horses the things they’ll need to do, designing the shots fo the films.” Eggers continued, “But this movie there is rarely a scene that isn’t on a boat or doesn’t have a lot of extras.

The Northman comes to theaters on April 22, 2022. Check out the first trailer for The Northman below.

Here is the official synopsis for The Northman:

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes THE NORTHMAN, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

First 'The Northman' Images and Poster Reveals Alexander Skarsgård as Viking Prince in Robert Eggers' New Film The Icelandic epic arrives in theaters on April 22, 2022.

