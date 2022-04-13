Focus Features has released a new brutal trailer for The Northman, Robbert Eggers’ take on a Viking tale. The film stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) as Amleth, a Viking blinded by revenge after his father gets murdered.

The trailer opens with an image of Skarsgård shirtless and covered in blood while some men light a house on fire behind him. By the screams coming from the house, there are people inside the burning building. The trailer only gets more violent from there on, as we get glimpses of Amleth’s father's vicious beheading and the warrior's journey in search of revenge. Between the scenes of sword fighting, pillaging, and sea exploration, the new trailer highlights the raving reviews Eggers' new movie has been receiving from critics.

Egger is known for transporting the audience to a new period in time with his movies, first to 1630's New England with The Witch, then to an 1890s isolated island off the New England coast with The Lighthouse. The new trailer for The Northman reiterates the filmmaker's attention to historical details by showcasing the stunning images conjured by the film's perfect reproduction of armors, weapons, rituals, and battle strategies from the Viking golden era. The Northman is building up to be one of the biggest releases of 2022, and the new trailer is proof of why everyone should be excited about the movie’s release.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED:‌ ‘The Northman’ Review: Robert Eggers’ Expansive and Haunting Viking Epic Might Be His Best Film Yet

The Northman reunites Eggers with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) and Kate Dickie (The Green Knight), who worked with the filmmaker on The Witch, and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home), who starred in The Lighthouse. The film also reunites Skarsgård and Nicole Kidman, who played a couple in Big Little Lies. Finally, The Northman also marks the first performance from Björk since 2000’s Dancer in the Dark. Of course, there are already plenty of reasons to catch The Northman in theaters, but the film's star-studded cast also includes Ethan Hawke (Tesla), Claes Bang (The Square), Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones), and Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl).

Here’s the official synopsis for The Northman:

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

Directed by Eggers’ from a script he co-wrote with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón, The Northman will invade theaters on April 22. Check out the new trailer below:

Robert Eggers on ‘The Northman,’ Making It as Accurate as Possible, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Role, the Run Time, and Björk Being in the Film

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Marco Vito Oddo (1224 Articles Published) Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he writes for Collider and develops games for Mother's Touch Games. More From Marco Vito Oddo