If you are familiar with what’s been released about The Northman in the last couple of months, you know that the new Robert Eggers movie is gearing up to be one of 2022’s most impressive films – or at least one of the most visually stunning.

Already hailed as “a stone cold masterpiece” by Slashfilm, the movie has evocative images and a raw setting, and it’s also very violent, as the new red band trailer underscores. In the story, Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) is a Viking who’s hellbent in avenging his father after he’s brutally killed.

The red band trailer is effectively as grimy and bloody as one would expect from Eggers, whose past work in the horror genre has never failed in embracing the grit and toil of his very real and very intense characters. The new trailer highlights Amleth'a journey in an even better light than past trailer, giving fans one final push before the film hits theaters this Friday.

The Northman is directed by Eggers, who co-writes the script along with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón (who formerly co-wrote 2021’s Lamb). Eggers is known for his highly introspective and haunting filmography, which includes cult horror film The Witch and black and white drama The Lighthouse. The Northman seems to combine the best elements of both movies to bring together an epic and disturbing revenge story that is sure to stay on our minds for the rest of the year.

The cast also features Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit), Kate Dickie (The Green Knight), Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Ethan Hawke (Tesla), Claes Bang (The Square), Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones), and Ralph Ineson (Chernobyl). In addition, the movie represents a landmark, casting-wise, as Eggers managed to recruit singer and songwriter Björk, who returns to acting in a feature film for the first time since starring in Lars von Trier’s Dancer in the Dark 22 years ago.

Check out the official synopsis here:

From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

The Northman premieres in theaters this Friday, April 22. You can watch the red band trailer below:

