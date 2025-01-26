In the genres of film, romance is one of the most sprawling; featuring movies that will make you bawl your eyes out, laugh until you have a six-pack (of abs or beer) and keep you on the edge of your seat until the credits roll. Movies like Casablanca, When Harry Met Sally, Gone with the Wind, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind all have incredibly different vibes, with each one giving audiences a different experience. In the early aughts, an adaptation of a beloved Nicholas Sparks novel would unite romance lovers everywhere when The Notebook made its way into theaters. Considered to be one of the greatest genre titles of not just the last 20 years but also of all time, the Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams film is now streaming on Hulu. Unfortunately for subscribers who were hoping to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the production, it won’t be staying on the streamer forever, with its story among Hulu’s lineup closing the book on February 1.

The Notebook follows Duke (James Garner) an elderly man who frequents a nursing home where he reads a love story to one of the residents (Gena Rowlands). The story contained within the pages of the book transports viewers and the patient back to the 1940s when a young man named Noah (Gosling) meets and falls with a young woman named Allie (McAdams). The pair are from incredibly opposite societal and economic standings, and have multiple road bumps standing in the way of their love. Jumping across multiple years, the intricate tale keeps pulling Noah and Allie back to one another against all odds.

Joining Gosling and McAdams as the supporting cast of The Notebook is a stacked ensemble featuring the likes of James Marsden (Jury Duty), Sam Shepard (Baby Boom), Joan Allen (The Bourne Ultimatum), Kevin Connolly (Entourage) and David Thornton (Home Alone 3). The project was under the direction of Nick Cassavetes, further cementing his status as a genre-crossing helmer, previously dipping into thrillers and dramas through Unhook the Stars, She’s So Lovely and John Q.

‘The Notebook’s Gargantuan Success

While both McAdams and Gosling had been working in the industry for years prior to their leading roles in The Notebook, they each have the movie to thank for launching them to superstardom. And, for the former, 2004 was an even better year career-wise thanks to the arrival of Mean Girls. Meanwhile, New Line Cinema was beyond thrilled with the romantic drama, as they took $115.6 million to the bank following its run in theaters, which more than covered the movie’s production cost of $29 million. While the critics of Rotten Tomatoes only gave it a 54% rating, the audience reaction of 85% shows just how popular the story continues to be now, more than two decades later.

Head over to Hulu now before the last page turns on The Notebook on February 1.