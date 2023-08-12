The Big Picture Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams had incredible on-screen chemistry in The Notebook, but off-screen, they feuded with each other during one instance of filming.

Gosling and McAdams began bickering, and their arguments got so heated that Gosling asked director Nick Cassavetes to let him read lines with another actor.

Despite initial disagreements and arguments, Gosling and McAdams eventually found a fondness for each other and began dating after the movie. They even recreated their iconic kiss at the MTV Movie Awards.

Nick Cassavetes' The Notebook is one of the most iconic romance films of all time, but the occurrences behind the scenes between its two lead stars were just as famous (or infamous, in this case). Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams were the perfect pair to bring Nicholas Sparks' Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton to cinematic life. The pairing was sensational, and the film earned over $118 million worldwide. With so much on-screen chemistry, it was pretty hard to believe that the two absolutely detested each other in real life, at least during one instance of the making of the film. The dislike for each other was so intense that Cassavetes had to step in to resolve the issue.

Casting the Leads of 'The Notebook'

When New Line Cinema acquired the film rights to the best-selling novel, they had a completely different crew in mind. Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg was set to helm the production in 1998 and had already pegged Tom Cruise to star as Noah. Unfortunately, prior commitments got in the way, and several other directors were moved into the conversation. Jim Sheridan backed out, Martin Campbell was in the final stages of negotiation, until Cassavetes eventually became the rightful claimant of the directorial throne. Initially, Cassavetes wanted George Clooney to play the part of young Noah, and Paul Newman would portray the older version of the character.

Having prior filmmaking experience, as well as being the son of influential auteur John Cassavetes, afforded him the insight of choosing the right people to play the characters. Clooney and Newman, despite their star status, weren't the right fits for their respective parts. He found Gosling to be the perfect fit because according to Cassavetes, he wasn't handsome or good-looking like the other Hollywood blokes. He was just a regular guy who looked a bit nuts. Neither of those adjectives could objectively be used to describe Ryan Gosling. However, Gosling was tailor-made for the role, and it remains one of his fans' most beloved portrayals. Despite the star-studded auditions for the role of Allie, which had Jessica Biel, Ashley Judd, Reese Witherspoon, and Britney Spears vying for the part, it was eventually awarded to Rachel McAdams. Cassavetes notes that when McAdams went in, he knew she was the one. Cassavetes hit casting gold when it came to landing his two leads, and the beginnings of what was to be one of the biggest movies of 2004 were firmly set.

Ryan Gosling Went All-In on Preparations for 'The Notebook'

Initially hesitant about taking the role, Gosling eventually found his rhythm and began to become more invested in playing his character. Perhaps even a bit too much. Cassavetes made his film set work in a collaborative manner, asking for feedback and suggestions from his actors. Gosling was eager to provide his own input, and one day, even discussed accents and eye colors with James Garner. Given that Garner was going to play the older version of Noah, it would seem like the best thing to do was to exchange ideas with your contemporaries. Unfortunately, Garner was from the old school and merely dismissed Gosling's enthusiastic thoughts. Cassavetes notes that Garner was a no-nonsense actor. Gosling respected Garner's decision, and just rolled with the punches. However, that did not stop him from pitching other ideas.

Noah's house was one of the main selling points of the entire narrative, where love was consummated, and served as a symbol of their undying love for each other. Gosling suggested that to enhance the story, they burn the house down. Apparently, it was to serve as a metaphor for his feelings getting burned down as well. Objectively speaking, that doesn't make much sense, and Cassavetes had the same thoughts. The idea didn't make the final cut of the film, and it was for the better. The house continuing to stand, and being passed on to his children in the picture made more sense and gave The Notebook a more endearing spirit by including a valuable family heirloom to be passed on for generations to come.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams On-Set Fight

As production rolled on, the working relationship between Gosling and McAdams seemed to be fine. As the days went by, however, the two actors slowly began to pick up some of Noah and Allie's traits, and not the good ones. They began bickering, and the two started to quarrel more and more. One day in production, everything went ballistic. Cassavetes describes how Gosling and McAdams really weren't getting along in one particular sequence.

Ryan called the director in the middle of a big scene and told him that it just wasn't really working for him, and asked if he could have another actress read lines with him off-camera. McAdams wasn't too pleased with Gosling's actions. Things were getting heated, and to cool down the already incensed pair, Cassavetes asked them to resolve their issues in a closed-door meeting. Everyone could hear them screaming at each other, but when they got out of the room, the on-set proceedings began to be smoother compared to how it was before. While the pair looked to be nothing more than professional to each other after the squabble, things had definitely changed.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams' Romantic Relationship

Eventually, the pair found a fondness for each other and began dating. McAdams notes that it was quite a while after the movie when they started their relationship. Love often does move in mysterious ways, and two actors who apparently couldn't stand each other becoming lovers is as mysterious as it comes. The Notebook became one of the most beloved romantic films of a generation, and it garnered multiple awards. Gosling and McAdams, now deeply in love with each other, recreated their iconic kiss in the 2005 MTV Movie Awards, where the pair was awarded a recognition for "best kiss". While the two did split up almost two years later, it doesn't dismiss the fact that their partnership swept Hollywood off its feet during and after the filming of the movie.

Over 20 years later, the story of Noah and Allie Calhoun has continued to tug at the heartstrings of viewers. While some of the aspects of The Notebook are extremely cheesy for those who aren't that into these kinds of films, it doesn't really matter. It is a cultural product that wants you to experience the raw unadulterated emotions of love and its consequences. The fans have loved it, and Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams lived it, at least for a short while.