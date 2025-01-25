With Valentine's Day right around the corner, it's time to watch an endless amount of romantic films to either heighten your hopeless romantic nature or distract you from the harsh realities of the world. No matter what side of the lovesick coin you land on, one of the most popular romantic dramas of the 21st century has been The Notebook. It’s the film that jump started Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling’s careers. Now the Nicholas Sparks adaptation has found a new streaming home.

The Notebook will be making fans cry all over again on Max on February 1st. While the film has a split 54% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score was an extremely fresh 85%. That positive word of mouth made The Notebook a gushing box office hit. The film made over $118 million worldwide on a small $29 million budget. This emotional romantic drama celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. In that time span, it has made us fall in and out of love countless times.

What's ‘The Notebook’ About?

The Notebook is a sprawling romantic epic that follows a small town worker named Noah Calhoun (Gosling) in 1940s South Carolina who falls in love with a rich socialite named Allie (McAdams). In true Romeo and Juliet fashion, her parents don't approve. When Noah goes off to war, Allie is forced to move on and starts dating another man named Lon (James Marsden). However, Noah eventually returns to town after World War II is finished. This is just as Allie is about to get married. Is this a sign from the universe that their love was meant to be or is this just pouring more salt on the wound for Noah?

While The Notebook is full of over-dramatic and cheesy movie moments, it also has its fair share of iconic tear-jerking scenes. The biggest example of this will always be Gosling and McAdams’ passionate kiss in the pouring rain. It's an image so strong it becomes the film’s main poster. The pair’s infectious chemistry was also something to die for. Both Gosling and McAdams’ have gone on to star in much bigger films, like Barbie, Doctor Strange, and La La Land. The Notebook remains one of their most cherished projects. The film also started an era of Sparks adaptations, which included Safe Haven, The Longest Ride, and The Last Song.

The Notebook will be a part of Max’s “Valentine's Day” curated collection, which features other memorable stories like Crazy Rich Asians and A Star is Born.