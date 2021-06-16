Writer-director Lauren Hadaway makes her feature debut with The Novice, a collegiate rowing drama that some are comparing to Whiplash, albeit with oars in place of drumsticks. There's no hard-driving teacher in this film though, as Alex, our obsessive female protagonist puts all the pressure on herself to succeed. Hadaway and stars Isabelle Fuhrman and Dilone spoke to Collider about the physically demanding movie, which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"It's a sports film, but it's not a sports film. It's a film about grit and ambition, and it's inspired by my own years as a collegiate rower," said Hadaway, whose goal was to dramatize, in a visceral way, what it means to be obsessed with something.

"Everything that you see happening in terms of the injuries, or the team dynamics, or all the bad stuff that happens, those [either] happened to me, they happened to someone on the team, or they happened to people I talked to when I was making this film. I talked to an Olympian rower and she was telling me stories about infected blisters and things like that, and when she told me that, I was like, 'holy fuck, that's extreme!' You're pushing yourself so far that you literally might kill yourself doing this sport."

By sheer coincidence, Fuhrman had been looking for a physically demanding role that would challenge her as an actress.

"For such a long time, I wanted to do a movie where I play a superhero, but not a typical superhero, and I really feel like I got the whole transformation aspect with this movie. I got to be, like, a rowing superhero. But what really attracted me to it was, once I read the script -- and I didn't even realize this until Lauren and I had been together in person recently, I was so caught by the emotion of going after a goal and having a very specific idea in mind of what I wanted to achieve by a certain age. From the time I was about 14 to 19 in the acting industry, I had so many ideas of where I wanted to be in my career at 16, and I wanted to have this kind of role when I was 18, and I wanted to have this kind of award when I was 20, and I felt like I was closing in on myself and really kind of losing the social aspect of my life [because] I was so set on achieving this goal. And when I read this script, I didn't even realize that subconsciously, that's what attracted me to play Alex. And Lauren is the one who saw that in me, which is probably why she cast me."

Fuhrman revealed that in addition to sending in an audition tape featuring her drenched in sweat, she wrote Hadaway a personal letter because she really wanted the role. Hadaway said she received several letters from actors vying for the plum part, "but if a person's not right for the part, they're not right for the part." She also offered her theory on casting as a first-time filmmaker.

"When it comes to casting, this is my first rodeo, so I really tried to rely on and study the careers and advice of other directors. David Fincher said that when he casts someone in a role, he really tries to understand who the person is at their core, because at the end of a 12-hour day, Ben Affleck is not Batman, he's Ben Affleck. So when it came to casting Isabelle, I mean, her auditions were superb, but she did all these other things, and when I met her in real life she had this fucking binder with all these little tabs and all this energy. She's very peppy. She's not this murderous child actor we know her from, believe it or not. She doesn't kill people. She's so not crazy... but she is, in a different sort of way, and she has this drive and intensity," two attributes that made her perfect for The Novice.

Meanwhile, Dilone is a model-turned-actress who has been studying her craft for several years and had been looking for a role that really spoke to her. "I didn't want to just do anything, and when I got this audition I was so excited because it was everything I wanted. I'm a queer woman of color and I got to play a lesbian who is really smart. She gets into the college of her choice, she's a teacher's assistant, she's creative, and she's just as ambitious as Alex but in, like, a really healthy way. And you also get to see the softer sides of Alex while we're together because I have this nurturing aspect. I felt like the role was really relatable for my first role and something that would be challenging and new," said Dilone, who also noted the similarities between modeling and collegiate sports.

"You can become a little self-absorbed, and you think about what it is you need to achieve rather than thinking about the bigger picture and the entire production," she said.

Fuhrman admitted that she felt like the lines between herself and her character began to blur as she prepared to start production on The Novice.

"I was waking up at five in the morning and rowing for three hours, and then I had an hour to sleep and eat something, and I was rowing again for another 2-3 hours as we were getting closer to filming because I rowed every single scene in the movie. There were no doubles for that, so I had this intense pressure on myself. And I was messaging Lauren, like, 'I can't get this thing right!' and it was bothering me because I was like, 'I have to look convincing. I have to look like I could be the person who makes it to the top of the boat, and if I can't achieve that then no one's going to believe the whole movie!'"

By the end of the grueling shoot, Fuhrman was exhausted. "I had no idea what day it was. I was sleeping and rowing and eating, and that was essentially it. And when I got on set I was like, 'wow, I really feel like I found this character.' And as much as I had done prep -- like Lauren said, my binder with all of these tabs -- the most that I connected with [Alex] was in the water, on the boat, and being in that mode of learning something new and having to learn as fast as I could because I really felt this pressure like I had to be the best on set even though we were rowing with people who actually knew what it was like."

Hadaway explained that everyone in the boats was a real rower except for Fuhrman and her equally talented co-star Amy Forsyth, who plays her teammate and not-so-friendly rival.

"[Amy] had her own little boot camp. She was shooting a film at the time, but on her days off she would be at the boathouse basically just rotting there all day like Isabelle, just doing her own thing. But we had a casting director local to Toronto who was great, and she went to every single boathouse in a two-hour radius and was talking to people, going out there at five in the morning... We did a little acting workshop [with the girls who were chosen] but yeah, everyone you see in the film did their rowing. They're real rowers and hopefully, people who do row can sense that and sense the intensity."

Fuhrman was quick to credit her co-stars/teammates, saying "we wouldn't have been able to do it without them... We needed those girls with us because those boats would've flipped a million times a day. We were constantly so grateful to have them," said Fuhrman, who noted that the experience of being out on a boat all day made them closer than co-stars on your average shoot.

"If we had to go to the bathroom, we'd just lean out the side, because what else are you going to do?" she said with a laugh.

Hadaway has been writing and directing short films since she was 15 years old and knew she wanted to be a filmmaker as soon as she saw Quentin Tarantino's martial arts movie Kill Bill for the first time. She fell in love with the crafts of editing and sound while she was in college and moved to Los Angeles after graduation, though she had no idea where to start. Eventually, she set a goal to work with Tarantino, and by the time she was 25, she had done just that, serving as dialogue supervisor and sound effects editor on The Hateful Eight.

"That was a dream come true for me, and I think it really gave me the confidence to say, 'you know what? I can write and direct. I have stories I want to tell and I'm ready to tell them. I'm ready to be honest and open and talk about these things with people," said Hadaway. "And now I'm wearing bright red shirts and doing my thing, but before, I was very closed off and sort of robotic and isolated from the world, so I don't think I was really ready to write and be true to the world," confessed the director, who set a goal for herself in November 2016 to transition to writing and directing within five years.

"I studied the careers of directors I admire, like Damien Chazelle. I really admire his career, and I love what he did with Whiplash -- telling a story only you can tell. And that was [The Novice]." Of course, Hadaway was something of a novice herself behind the camera, but she had spent a ton of time working with actors in the ADR room, and she acted like a sponge whenever she had a chance to talk to the big-name directors with whom she's worked.

"When it came time to shoot the film, I had no idea what I was doing, but I don't think anyone does. And that's the beautiful thing you learn when you start working in this industry. We're all just kind of faking it. I think that's adulthood."

As for what's next for everyone, Dilone hopes to build on her work in The Novice and the Netflix series Halston, in which she plays modeling icon Pat Cleveland. She also has a supporting role in the upcoming HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls from Mindy Kaling, which gave Dilone her first taste of comedy. She also mentioned that she had to sing as part of her audition for The Novice, and she's looking to do more roles "where I get to explore being an artist in that way."

Meanwhile, Fuhrman will soon be seen reprising her role as the murderous Esther in Orphan: First Kill, and you'll be able to read more about that project very soon on Collider. She's also busy doing research for a project that she's writing and for a documentary film that she's putting together, as she's eager to start creating her own stories.

Finally, Hadaway is doing revisions on a lesbian sex comedy right now that she wrote while going through a breakup the summer before shooting The Novice, and the writing process has been cathartic for her. She recently moved to Paris and is trying to get more involved in the French film industry, to which I say "bonne chance!"

Watch the full interview above, and be sure to keep an eye out for The Novice later this year, as Fuhrman delivers an exceptional performance, and the film makes a solid calling card for Hadaway.

