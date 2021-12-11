The trailer for the new Farrelly Brothers dark comedy 'The Now' was released today by the Roku Channel.

The trailer for the new Farrelly Brothers' dark comedy series The Now was released today by the Roku Channel. The series is set to be released exclusively on Roku today in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. for free.

The 14 episode series follows Ed Poole, who after a tragic event, changes his outlook on his life, rethinking how to truly live in The Now by cherishing those he loves and going after his dreams. Both Farrelly brothers discussed the new dark comedy with us. Peter Farrelly discussed how the show emphasizes living in the present, stating how:

“I wanted to make a show about living in the present because I personally have lived too much in the future and the past and I think a lot of people do. We worry about the future, and we have regrets about the past, yet we are only ever living in the now. The future and the past are just concepts, but all life takes place in the present. If you want to make changes in your life you have to make them in the now.”

Bobby Farrelly agreed to his brother’s sentiment, adding how working with the cast that includes Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson, Jimmy Tatro, Bill Murray, Alyssa Milano, and Daryl Hannah aided in making the project great, stating how:

“We knew that we needed a stellar cast to tell this story properly, and that’s what we got. Collaborating with Dave Franco, O’Shea Jackson, Jimmy Tatro, Bill Murray, Alyssa Milano, and Daryl Hannah was an unforgettable experience, and the result is something that we’re very proud of. We can’t wait to share it with everyone on The Roku Channel.”

This new series will give viewers a fantastic story, reminding us to appreciate what we have while we have it, to truly live in The Now.

