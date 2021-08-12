The Nowhere Inn's trailer is here to twist our minds with the fictional story about making a documentary about real-life Grammy-award winner Annie “St. Vincent” Clark. Clark, who plays herself in film, co-wrote The Nowhere Inn with Carrie Brownstein, her real-life best friend who also plays herself in the upcoming movie. If things seem confusing so far, it’s because they really are.

The trailer presents the bizarre concept of The Nowhere Inn, which is filmed as a documentary about making a St. Vincent documentary. The whole thing, however, is scripted, at least partially, since everyone is playing themselves in the story, including Dakota Johnson. In other words, The Nowhere Inn is a movie about making a real documentary, that’s actually staged, but with real people acting like themselves — or at least how we imagine them to be. It’s a strange concept but undoubtedly a curious one.

Directed by first-time filmmaker Bill Benz, The Nowhere Inn premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The film was also supposed to screen at South by Southwest and the Tribeca Film Festival, but both festivals were canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The Nowhere Inn will be released in theaters and VOD on September 17. Check out the trailer below:

Here’s the synopsis for The Nowhere Inn:

From real-life friends Annie Clark and Carrie Brownstein comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within the subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives. From first-time filmmaker Bill Benz comes a densely woven, laugh-out-loud funny and increasingly fractured commentary on reality, identity, and authenticity. A story of two close friends who attempt to wrestle the truth out of a complex subject before the hall of mirrors that is their artistic lives devours them completely.

