For ten years now, The Conjuring universe has been expanding far beyond the horror museum within the Warren's household, with a timeline verging on X-Men levels of confusion. The Conjuring's cavalcade of characters has been spun off into some rather terrifying cinematic ventures, from Annabelle to Valak.

Audiences and critics alike have cited this supernatural sequel as being an improvement on its 2018 predecessor. This in large part is thanks to a deeper connection to the characters, with Conjuring alum Michael Chaves returning to direct after working on the third Conjuring film, and co-screenwriter Akela Cooper being a major force behind the script hot off her success with M3GAN. Be it returning favorites or new friends to the convent, here are the ten best characters in The Nun II.

10 Ed and Lorraine Warren

A quick mid-credits scene reminded the audience who the real stars of this franchise are. Debuting in The Conjuring back in 2013 and appearing in nearly half of all entries, this cut a couple of seconds from The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) was edited into the credits of The Nun II to excite audiences for the upcoming escapades of our favorite demonologist couple.

A short scene where the Warrens answer an undisclosed call is likely sending them toward the next mission in their fourth direct adventure in The Conjuring: Last Rites, aiming to be released in the next few years. Even a short blip in the film excited long-time fans and reminded people of the source of The Conjuring universe's success.

9 Simone

A bully always makes a lasting impression. As if being terrorized by a demon nun wasn't enough, schoolgirl Sophie (Katelyn Rose Downey) is bullied by her classmate Simone (Léontine d’Oncieu) at their catholic boarding school where the events of the film take place.

Simone is a small but vital addition to the ensemble, helping to characterize the central setting before the devilish shenanigans occur. Despite her mean behavior towards Sophie, you fear for Simone's life all the same when Valak and the demon goat begin to hunt her and her friends down.

8 Madame Laurent

One of the nuns who teaches at the boarding school, Madame Laurent makes a quick impression before meeting a quick end. Her spry attitude leads her straight into a scary confrontation with Valak, being one of the first victims she takes in the film.

A trusting figure for the girls not dissimilar from Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter, Suzanne Bertish is proof that there are no small parts, as she makes you feel for Madame Laurent in the short time before her fate is decided.

7 Kate

No, that's not Emilia Clarke. Remember Anna Poppelwell? Susan from The Chronicles of Narnia?

Regardless, Poppelwell is one of the film's beating hearts, caring for the children of the school and one-half of the film's central romance with Maurice (Jonas Bloquet). She is a comforting figure but still fears the exploits of Valak and her demons, which makes her a recognizably human element within the story.

6 The Devil

The surprise villain in The Nun II is the Devil, personified in the form of a horned goat who roams the halls of the boarding school in search of the students. At first, being framed in the pane glass window of the church, its red-beaded eyes stoke fear in the young students before its image disappears, and he becomes a fully formed creature.

Arguably in the scariest sequence in the film, the sound design of its hooves while not seeing the animal is truly terrifying, going from a quiet walk to a full charge when it locks onto its prey.

5 Sophie

A young girl at the center of scares seems to be a horror movie staple, be it Poltergeist, The Exorcist, or even The Conjuring 2. In The Nun II, said young girl is Sophie, who is Kate's daughter and a student at the boarding school. She befriends the new gardener, Maurice, before being haunted by Valak.

Katelyn Rose Downey imbues a lightness to the film, embodying a sense of hope through all the fear and death. When sticking up against her bullies, be it Simone or Valak, Sophie is a character worth rooting for.

4 Sister Debra

Storm Reid is a delightful addition to any ensemble, including here where she plays a snarky nun who joins Sister Irene on the mission to France. Not adhering to every norm as a novitiate, she matures throughout the narrative, never failing to jump into action to save many with her power of faith.

She's a great foil for Sister Irene, giving her someone she can depend on that makes the film flow much better than its predecessor. She also is a source of levity, with a couple of one-liners that allow the audience a necessary release from the tension.

3 Maurice

The tragedy of Maurice is the central conflict of The Nun II, where Valak has possessed the French gardener, placing Sister Irene in a puzzling position - vanquish Valek or save her friend?

Jonas Bloquet once again represents a liveliness that keeps the humanity in the foreground. His performance is captivating as you see him wrestle with the two halves of himself vying for freedom. At one moment, he's a kind friend and the next, he's a terrifying force of evil.

2 Sister Irene

Compassionate yet confident, Sister Irene is the perfect horror heroine. Returning from the first film, Taissa Farmiga brings a quiet electricity to her work in this duology, always challenging of her faith from a demon who seeks to drag her straight to hell for believing in it.

Her empathy towards old friends and new favorites instantly endears her, and her action set pieces are believably impressive. Much like her sister and fellow Conjuring alum Vera Farmiga, Taissa presents an elusive warmth at all times that makes her fascinating to watch.

1 Valak

Second verse, is as scary as the first. Valak returns after appearing in 2016's The Conjuring 2 and 2018's The Nun, with Bonnie Aarons being as terrifying as ever as she haunts this boarding school in France.

Valak casts a looming shadow over the film, from the cryptic magazine set piece to the climactic final act. A new backstory gave further depth and clarity to the demon nun, revealing she was an angel rejected by God and was seeking the eyes of a fallen saint. Even when sparingly used as she is here, Valak has become one of the most iconic horror movie villains of the 21st century.

