The Big Picture Fans of The Nun II can look forward to an abundance of Easter eggs and connections to other films in the franchise, adding depth to the larger story.

Warner Bros. has confirmed that there won't be any deleted scenes included on the Blu-ray and DVD, which has frustrated some fans, but this is not unusual for the franchise.

The physical release of The Nun II will include behind-the-scenes content and will be available on November 14.

In days sadly gone by, physical media used to feature an abundance of extras for your favorite movies and TV shows with everything from director's commentaries to a bevy of scenes that were filmed but ultimately cut from the final product. With the rise of streaming and digital purchases, we seem to have lost a bit of that movie magic when it comes to extras and collectors are lucky to find the occasional making-of featurette or two-minute gag reel included on their Blu-rays and DVDs. Meanwhile, some retailers are doing away with physical media sales entirely. Thankfully, Blu-rays and DVDs haven't disappeared entirely, and fans of The Conjuring franchise can look forward to picking up their copy of The Nun II on November 14.

Ahead of the spin-off sequel's physical release, I sat down with director Michael Chaves to discuss some key moments from the film. When asked what he's excited for fans to get out of their second and third watches of the film, Chaves mentioned an abundance of Easter eggs and connections to other films in the franchise saying, "I'm excited for them to just pick up on Easter eggs. There's so much stuff that we have in here which kind of connects to other movies, connects to the larger story."

Chaves also mentioned a "behind-the-scenes" look at The Nun II as well as some deleted scenes. "We have some really cool behind-the-scenes stuff and then also a couple of deleted scenes that weren't able to make it into the final cut," said Chaves. "There's a lot of stuff in there. I'm excited for people to see it." However, while the physical release does include a pair of making-of featurettes titled "Demons in Paradise" and "Handcrafter Nightmares," Warner Bros. has confirmed that there won't actually be any deleted scenes on the discs.

Why Won't 'The Nun II' Blu-ray Include Deleted Scenes?

While Warner Bros. didn't offer any further comment as to why the film's physical release won't include any deleted scenes, it's not wildly out of the ordinary for the franchise. The first Nun movie featured only 10 minutes of deleted scenes, while more recent releases like Chaves' The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It didn't include any deleted footage despite Chaves having filmed an additional demon as well as key emotional moments between Ed and Lorraine that the director has mentioned on social media. Given that the end credits scene for The Nun II was added with a deleted scene from The Conjuring 3 it's possible Warner Bros. is banking the additional footage for future use, but it doesn't look like we'll be seeing any extra scenes from The Nun II for now as the studio confirmed there are no plans to release them at this time.

The Nun II is currently available on Max in the U.S. and you can purchase it on 4K UHD Blu-ray and DVD on November 14. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our conversation with Chaves.

