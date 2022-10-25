With production on The Nun 2 currently underway, an exclusive via Deadline reports that Anna Popplewell, best known for her role as Susan Pevensie in The Chronicles of Narnia franchise, and Katelyn Rose Downey (The Princess) have joined the cast for the next installment in the Conjuring universe. While specific details about their roles in the movie have not been officially revealed, Deadline reports that Popplewell will portray Marcella, the widowed mother of 10-year-old Sophie.

The two join the film alongside previously announced cast members, which include Taissa Farmiga, who reprises her role as Sister Irene, Storm Reid (The Invisible Man), and Bonnie Aarons, who returns as the titular character. After helming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Michael Chavez returns to the franchise to direct the franchise's new installment. Malignant writer Akela Cooper pens the screenplay for the film with revisions done by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. James Wan, best known for directing the first two Conjuring films, will serve as a producer with Peter Safran of The Safran Company. Gary Dauberman and Michael Clear are attached as executive producers to the project.

Plot details of the upcoming sequel remain a mystery, but it will reportedly take place during the 1950s in France, where the demonic titular entity will return to wreak new havoc. With the film expected to debut on September 8, 2023, fans of the franchise still have plenty of time to speculate about the movie before it debuts to provide audiences with some new terror. Additional information from the film will likely be revealed as it progresses further into production.

Image via Warner Bros.

Rivaling the popularity of the Annabelle doll, The Nun first terrified audiences with the release of The Conjuring 2, with many considering the character to be the film's biggest highlight. The character's popularity led to a spinoff titled The Nun in 2018, with Aarons reprising her role as the demonic entity. Despite a lukewarm reception from critics, the film would go on to achieve box office success, becoming the highest-grossing installment in the Conjuring universe. Now with a new chapter on the way, fans of the series can return to the heart-facing terror they have grown to love from the horror franchise.

The Nun 2 will officially be released exclusively in theaters on September 8, 2023. Check out the official trailer for the first film in the franchise below.