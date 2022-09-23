Euphoria actress Storm Reid has just been tapped to star in The Conjuring-Universe sequel The Nun 2. The Nun 2 will follow 2018's breakout horror hit The Nun, which saw Valek, a demon who has appeared in many Conjuring Universe films, terrorize a priest and a novice played by Demian Bichir and Taissa Farmiga. The Nun ended up grossing $365.6 million against a $22 million budget, making it the highest-grossing Conjuring Universe movie so far.

The plot for The Nun 2 is currently being kept under wraps, but rumor has it that the film will take place in 1950s France. Reid's role in the film is also not currently being disclosed. Bonnie Aarons will return in the title role, and Farmiga is also in talks to reprise her role from the first film. Michael Chaves, who most recently directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is helming The Nun 2. Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing are currently adapting the script from a screenplay penned by Malignant writer Akela Cooper. Production on the film is set to begin in October. The Nun 2 is already slated to be released theatrically one year from now.

Reid is currently a powerhouse in Hollywood, slowly but surely proving herself as a performer to be reckoned with, thanks to her many notable performances in recent TV shows and movies. Reid first came to prominence with her starring role in Disney's 2018 fantasy family flick A Wrinkle in Time. After that, Reid began starring as Gia Bennett, the sister of Zendaya's Rue Bennett, in HBO's hit teen series Euphoria. Since then, Reid has starred in the films Don't Let Go, The Invisible Man, and The Suicide Squad. The talented actress just appeared in this year's action thriller One Way opposite Machine Gun Kelly, and will next be seen in the films Searching 2 and Killing Winston Jones as well as HBO's upcoming series The Last of Us.

Horror maestro James Wan is producing the upcoming film through his Atomic Monster production banner. Wan has produced all eight previous Conjuring Universe movies alongside Peter Safran, which include The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, The Curse of La Llorona, Annabelle Comes Home, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Judson Scott will oversee the production for Atomic Monster and Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman and Michael Clear will both serve as executive producers on The Nun 2.

The Nun 2 is currently scheduled to be released on September 8, 2023. Check out our interview with franchise stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson down below.