The Big Picture The Nun II held onto the top spot at the box office, reaching $100 million worldwide and $56 million domestically, though it falls short of previous films in the Conjuring Universe.

A Haunting in Venice debuted in second place, earning $14.5 million in its first weekend, a slight improvement from its predecessor, but not as successful as expected.

Three three-quels – A Haunting in Venice, The Equalizer 3, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 – made it into the top five at the box office, with varying degrees of success.

The Nun II successfully held on to the top position at the domestic box office with an estimated $14.7 million second weekend. The movie passed the coveted $100 million mark worldwide just yesterday, and is looking at a running domestic total of $56 million. It’s still nowhere near the high benchmark that The Conjuring Universe has set for itself, and it likely will not match the commercial performance of 2018’s The Nun ($365 million worldwide), but it’s still a solid result for a franchise that is showing no signs of slowing down.

The movie found itself in a close race for the number one spot with A Haunting in Venice. Despite the restricted budget and creative overhaul, the third installment in director-star Kenneth Branagh’s series of Agatha Christie adaptations, is looking at a soft, second-place debut at the domestic box office. The movie is estimated to have grossed $14.5 million in its first weekend, which is only a marginal improvement over the $12.8 million that the second film, Death on the Nile, made in its debut weekend early last year.

But Death on the Nile cost a reported $90 million to produce, while A Haunting in Venice is said to have cost around $60 million. It’s worth noting, however, that Death on the Nile, which ended its domestic run with $45 million and its global run with under $140 million, was released at a far scarier time during the pandemic. One would’ve imagined that A Haunting in Venice, with its Gothic horror appeal, would’ve done better, especially this close to Halloween. The franchise’s first installment, 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, remains the most successful, with over $100 million at the domestic box office and $350 million worldwide. While the first two movies relied more heavily on star-power and lavish production values, A Haunting in Venice is a more restrained affair; it’s based on a lesser-known book and has a noticeably less-stacked cast. On the other hand, it has a better approval rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes than both its predecessors — 79%, as compared to the 61% that both previous films scored.

Image Via 20th Century

Three Three-quels Found Spots in the Top Five

Sony’s The Equalizer 3 took the third spot with an estimated $7.2 million third weekend. This takes the film’s running domestic haul to just under $75 million. The film needs to gross around $25 million more to overtake both the first and second films in the action series, starring Denzel Washington and directed by Antoine Fuqua.

The fourth and fifth spots were also closely contested, with My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, the third three-quel in this weekend’s top five list, ultimately finishing above holdover mega-hit Barbie. My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 added $4.7 million in its second weekend, taking its running domestic haul to around $18 million. Meanwhile, Barbie added $3.9 million in its ninth weekend, and also beat The Avengers on the all-time domestic chart as it passed $623 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.