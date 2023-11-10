The Big Picture Warner Bros. is releasing The Nun II on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 14.

The film features a special end credits scene with Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as Lorraine and Ed Warren, tying the franchise together neatly.

Director Michael Chaves originally thought he fooled everyone with the scene, but fans online discovered the footage was actually left over from his work on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Depending on who you talk to, spooky season extends far beyond October 31, and to keep that haunting atmosphere going this month Warner Bros. is set to release The Nun II on 4K UHD on Blu-ray and DVD on November 14. The sequel follows Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) as she once again must face off against the evil spirit known as Valak. Farmiga returns with Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons, alongside newcomers like Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell. Ahead of the UHD release, I sat down with director Michael Chaves to discuss the sequel's big moments and horrifying monsters.

As a fan of the franchise, and Chaves' previous work within it, I had to ask about the film's end credits scene which features a special appearance from fan favorites Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren. Shortly after the credits begin to roll on The Nun II we are treated to a scene at the familiar Warren home in which Ed and Lorraine receive a call from franchise mainstay Father Gordon (Steve Coulter) asking for their expertise. While this moment could fall just about anywhere in the Warren's central timeline, Chaves was able to clear up his personal intentions behind the scene.

Eagle-eyed fans already clocked that the previously unseen footage was left over from Chaves' work on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It given that Wilson and Farmiga happen to be wearing the same costumes from the final scene of that film. "What's so funny is up until this junket, I thought I had fooled everyone," said Chaves. "It was footage from Conjuring 3, and I had cut it out. I think we had shown it to one test audience, and beyond that, no one had seen it...But I thought I was so smart, and I thought I fooled everyone. [Laughs] It's like, 'No one's gonna know what this is from. This is gonna be great.'"

'The Nun II' Credits Scene Ties Into the First 'Conjuring' Movie

With the knowledge that the brief scene was originally meant for The Devil Made Me Do It fans were unsure about when the scene takes place in the Warren's timeline — especially with a fourth (and potentially final) film featuring the ghost-hunting couple currently in early development. Chaves went on to explain that his goal with adding the scene was to tie the franchise together neatly, leading into Frenchie's original exorcism with the Warrens and Father Gordon, rather than to tee anything up for The Last Rites. He explained:

"The reason I put it in there honestly was because audiences, at the end of the movie, I think it was a little bit too subtle in terms of, how does this connect to the rest of the chronology? So that was something that, as we tested it, people kept on saying, 'Is he still possessed? Does he get exorcized by the Warrens?' I kept on seeing it, and I was like, 'Oh man, I don't know what I'm gonna do!' And I thought, 'Oh, I got this footage; I'm just gonna put that in there as like a mid-credit.' And then the studio saw it, and then they were like, 'Oh, this is awesome.' Because they forgot we even had it, and so I thought it was such a win. I thought I pulled the wool over everyone's eyes, but the internet found me out."

The Nun II is currently available on Max in the U.S. and you can purchase the 4K UHD edition on November 14. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our conversation with Chaves and check out our review of The Nun II here.

