The Big Picture Vudu has released the first eight minutes of The Nun II online, giving audiences a glimpse into the path of destruction Valak continues to create across Europe.

Sister Irene returns to fight against Valak, knowing that the only way to send the demon back is to soak it in the blood of Christ.

The upcoming film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, will serve as the conclusion to the entire Conjuring franchise, featuring the return of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

It's been almost a month since The Nun II saw the return of Valak (Bonnie Aarons), the demon who has terrorized the people of the Conjuring universe for years. To celebrate the release of the sequel through digital platforms, Vudu has released the first eight minutes of the movie online, setting the mood for the story of how the Nun continued to create a path of destruction across Europe. With the threat of the demon killing people every time it was able to move from one church to another, there was only one person capable of fighting against it.

Taissa Farmiga returned as Sister Irene, the young nun who faced the demon for the first time when the previous installment was released in 2018. After fighting against Valak once, Irene knew that the only way to properly send the entity back where it came from was to soak it with the blood of Christ, but unfortunately, that's not a resource that can be found easily. The new story meant that Irene would find a different way to defend herself and Sister Debra (Storm Reid) from the monster, before it could continue to claim lives.

As it was established in some form during the events of the first Conjuring movie, the Nun was able to transport itself by possessing Maurice (Jonas Bloquet), the friendly delivery man who tried to help Irene during her first encounter with the demon. Due to how the stories from the franchise are interconnected, the Conjuring films reveal that Maurice took his own life after being entangled with Valak's presence for decades, meaning that Irene's efforts in the two Nun movies weren't enough to keep her friend safe. The sequel has earned more than $232 million at the worldwide box office, scoring yet another success for the horror franchise.

Image via New Line Cinema

The Future of 'The Conjuring'

After more than a decade of entertaining audiences with interconnected horror stories, the Conjuring franchise is nearing its conclusion. The Conjuring: Last Rites will feature the return of Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) as they try to get to the bottom of their final case. While the sequel is still on the early stages of its development, it will close out the narratives that have been shown across the entire franchise, likely becoming the conclusion of the story that began in 2013. A release hasn't been set for the project yet, but the movie can get back on the track after the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike comes to an end.

You can watch the first eight minutes from The Nun II below, before the sequel releases on physical media formats on November 14: