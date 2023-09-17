The Big Picture The Nun II continues to dominate the box office, surpassing $150 million globally in just 10 days of release, despite competition from other films.

The movie is performing well in international markets, with top-performing territories including Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Italy, and France.

The Nun II, which sees the return of Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons, is currently in theaters.

After a minor (and understandable) blip during the pandemic, The Conjuring Universe appears to be back on track thanks to The Nun II. The film passed a couple of significant box office milestones this weekend, despite direct competition from the third installment in director-star Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot series, A Haunting in Venice. Not only did The Nun II hold on to the top spot at the domestic box office for the second weekend in a row, it also passed the $100 million mark in international territories, and crossed the $150 million mark globally.

With a running domestic total of $56 million, and $102 million from international markets, the horror sequel has now made $158 million worldwide in just around 10 days of release. While it held off competition from India’s Jawan last weekend, it brushed aside the challenge presented by A Haunting in Venice this time around, as it added another $30 million to its account over the weekend.

The movie is currently playing in 72 overseas markets, with the top-performing overseas territories being Mexico ($9.3 million), Brazil ($4.4 million), Indonesia ($4.4 million), Italy ($3.2) and newcomer France ($3.1 million in the opening weekend alone). Major markets still to open are Germany (September 21) and Austria (September 22), followed by Korea (September 27) and finally Japan (October 13). According to Warner Bros. the movie is outpacing fellow Conjuring Universe films in like-for-like markets, except for The Nun.

Image via Warner Bros.

'The Conjuring' Film Series Is the Rare Post-Marvel Cinematic Universe That Has Worked

Released in 2018 and directed by Corin Hardy, the first Nun remains the highest-grossing entry in the series at the worldwide box office, with $365 million. It also holds the record for the biggest domestic opening in the series’ history ($53 million). The Conjuring Universe is perhaps the only example of an objectively successful post-Marvel shared franchise. Each film in the series has grossed over $200 million worldwide, including the pandemic-era release The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, and barring 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona.

Both those films were directed by The Nun II’s Michael Chaves, who recently claimed that La Llorona shouldn’t be considered a part of the Conjuring series at all. The movie ended its global run with $123 million, while The Conjuring 3 grossed $206 million worldwide despite being released simultaneously on the Max streaming service as a part of W.B.’s controversial 2021 strategy. The franchise will continue with The Conjuring: Last Rites, which currently does not have a release date. Set in 1950s France, The Nun II features the returning Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, and Bonnie Aarons as the titular Nun/Valak.

The Nun II is currently in theaters.