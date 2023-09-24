The Big Picture The Nun II has held the top spot at the box office for three consecutive weekends, surpassing newcomer Expend4bles.

The film has earned over $200 million worldwide, with its biggest international markets being Mexico, Indonesia, Brazil, Italy, and the U.K.

While it may not reach the highest-grossing films in the Conjuring Universe, The Nun II is on track to surpass previous entries, such as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Annabelle Comes Home.

Even though the theatrical landscape is otherwise quite gloomy, The Nun II has reason to celebrate this weekend. Not only did the horror sequel top the domestic box office for the third time in a row, but it also passed a huge milestone on the global stage. The film is on the verge of passing the $70 million mark stateside, but worldwide, it is now a proud member of the $200 million club.

The Nun II added $8.4 million in its third weekend domestically, outperforming newcomer Expend4bles by the slightest of margins, and ensuring that it holds on to the top spot for the third weekend in a row. The movie added over $30 million from overseas markets in the last week, pushing its cumulative global total to $204 million. The film’s biggest international territories are Mexico ($15 million), Indonesia ($7.6 million), Brazil ($7.2 million), Italy ($5.4 million) and the U.K. ($4.7 million). Having topped the global box office on both its first and second weekends, The Nun II opened in Germany and Austria this week. It still has major markets such as Korea (September 27) and Japan (October 13) lined up for release.

While it’s technically still among the lowest-grossing entries of the Conjuring Universe, ahead of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ($200 million) —which was coincidentally also directed by Michael Chaves — it will soon overtake the likes of Annabelle Comes Home ($230 million) and possibly even the first Annabelle ($256 million).

The Movie Still Hasn't Entered Elite Territory by Franchise Standards

The top-performing films of the series have all grossed more than $300 million worldwide, and as solid as The Nun II has been so far, it probably won't be able to match Annabelle: Creation ($305 million worldwide), The Conjuring 2 ($310 million), The Conjuring ($316 million) and The Nun ($363 million). Directed by Corin Hardy, the first Nun debuted at the peak of the franchise’s popularity, which understandably dipped during the pandemic, when Warner Bros' controversial release strategy saw The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It being released simultaneously on the Max streaming service. But the film did well enough for Chaves to be hired to tackle arguably the most popular miniseries within the larger franchise.

The universe will continue to expand with next year’s fourth Conjuring movie, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites. Set in 1950s France, The Nun II features a returning Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene and Bonnie Aarons as the titular Nun. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.