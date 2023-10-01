The Big Picture The Nun II continues to perform well at the global box office, earning $12.8 million overseas and $4.7 million domestically over the weekend, bringing its total global haul to $231 million.

While the sequel lags behind its predecessor, The Nun, it has surpassed the lifetime box office totals of other films in the Conjuring Universe, including Annabelle Comes Home and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

Directed by Michael Chaves, who also directed The Conjuring 3 and La Llorona, The Nun II aims to surpass $300 million worldwide and has its sights set on surpassing the first Annabelle's lifetime earnings of $256 million.

The Nun II is going from strength to strength at the global box office, even after nearly a month in theaters. This weekend, the film added $12.8 million from 75 overseas territories, in addition to the $4.7 million that it was able to gross stateside. This was also the first time in its domestic run that it didn’t top the weekend chart, mainly because of a trifecta of wide new releases — PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Saw X and The Creator.

The film’s running domestic total stands at a solid $76 million, while its international cumulative total to date is $154 million. This takes the horror sequel's global haul to an excellent $231 million. While it’s still pacing behind its predecessor — 2018’s The Nun — the movie has passed the lifetime global box office totals of fellow Conjuring Universe titles Annabelle Comes Home ($230 million), The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It ($206 million) and The Curse of La Llorona ($123 million).

Incidentally, The Conjuring 3 and La Llorona were also directed by The Nun II’s Michael Chaves. But he recently said that La Llorona shouldn’t be considered a part of the shared universe at all. Either way, his work on that film earned him the Conjuring 3 gig, which in turn put him at the helm of the most lucrative mini-franchise within the larger series. Directed by Corin Hardy, The Nun remains the highest-grossing entry of the Conjuring Universe, with over $360 million globally.

Can the Movie Pass the $300 Million Mark Worldwide?

Image via New Line Cinema

Three other movies in the series — The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2: The Enfield Poltergeist and Annabelle Creation — have grossed more than $300 million worldwide. Next up, The Nun II will set its sights on passing the first Annabelle’s lifetime haul of $256 million, which seems very doable. Set in 1950s France, The Nun II brings back Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, alongside Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, and Bonnie Aarons as the titular Nun.

Released in the wake of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s success, the Conjuring Universe is perhaps one of the few examples of a shared franchise that actually took off. The series has grossed over $2.3 billion worldwide, and will continue with next year’s fourth Conjuring movie, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites. Meanwhile, The Nun II will be available for purchase digitally at home on October 3, and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 14. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.