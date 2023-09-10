The Big Picture The Nun II is looking to maintain its number one spot at the global box office despite competition from India's blockbuster Jawan, with expected earnings of $60-80 million.

The Conjuring Universe had a stumble at the box office during the pandemic but is back on track with The Nun II, which grossed $85 million globally in its debut weekend.

It’s too early to predict how The Nun II will perform in the long run, but it's already trailing its direct predecessor, which grossed a franchise-best $131 million in its global opening weekend.

After topping the domestic box office in its debut weekend, The Nun II is looking to fend off an unexpected challenge from India’s blockbuster Jawan to claim the number one spot at the global box office as well. The movie grossed an estimated $85 million in its first weekend of release; Jawan, on the other hand, is expected to deliver a four-day gross of anywhere between $60 million and $80 million, but final figures will only become clear tomorrow.

The Nun II generated a healthy $32.6 million in its domestic debut, and added $52.7 million from 70 overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $85 million. This marks a return to form for the very successful Conjuring Universe, which had an understandable stumble during the pandemic when Warner Bros. decided to release each film on its 2021 slate simultaneously on the Max streaming service. This included The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which debuted at $24 million and ended its global run with $206 million — lower than both previous Conjuring movies, and all three Annabelle films.

But even within the larger franchise, The Nun remains particularly popular. The first film still holds the records for both the biggest debut ($53 million) and the biggest worldwide haul ($363 million) in the franchise's history. The Conjuring Universe has consistently delivered major hits, with all but one movie — The Curse of La Llorona — finishing with under $200 million worldwide. But according to director Michael Chaves’ recent comments, La Llorona isn’t a part of the franchise at all. His work on the movie, however, encouraged series producers James Wan and Peter Safran to hire him to direct Conjuring 3, which performed well enough for him to return for The Nun II, replacing original director Corin Hardy.

Image Via Warner Bros.

Can Mixed Reviews Impact 'The Nun II's Performance?

The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences; it currently sits at a “rotten” 45% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and could only earn a disappointing C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, though Collider's Samantha Coley gave it a favorable B+. However, reviews rarely affect the box office for horror movies, which instead tend to have big second-weekend drops if audiences are dissatisfied. It’s too early to predict how The Nun II will perform in the long run, but it's already trailing its direct predecessor, which grossed a franchise-best $131 million in its global opening weekend.

Set in 1950s France, The Nun II features the returning Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, alongside Jonas Bloquet, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, and Bonnie Aarons as the titular Nun. The Conjuring Universe will continue with the fourth film in the central series, which was recently revealed to be titled The Conjuring: Last Rites. The Nun II is currently in theaters, stay tuned at Collider for future box office updates!