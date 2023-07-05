One of The Conjuring's most terrifying entities is making a comeback, as Entertainment Weekly has shared the first image from The Nun 2. Directed by Michael Chaves, the upcoming sequel will feature Taissa Farmiga once again going up against the powerful demon, Valak. The monster manifests itself in the form of a nun to mock the people terrified by its presence, making them feel even more threatened by the danger ahead of them. Farmiga is the sister of Vera Farmiga, who stars as Lorraine Warren in the main Conjuring series. Escaping from Valak's grasp will be much harder this time around.

Four years after their previous encounter, Sister Irene (Farmiga) and Valak come face-to-face in a very different context. The protagonist decides to live a quiet life of service after the traumatic events she's experienced, but that turns out to be impossible when the demon possesses one of her friends, Maurice (Jonas Bloquet). It had been previously hinted at that Valak found a way to escape its imprisonment, and the consequences of that possibility are already here. Bonnie Aarons, who has been playing the Nun since the character's first appearance, is coming back to reprise the role in the sequel.

During the first Nun movie, Father Burke (Demián Bichir) is sent to investigate what happened at a convent after a nun took her own life under mysterious circumstances. Sister Irene tags along for the assignment, even if her career still finds itself in its early stages. What they would find would change the course of their entire lives, as Valak proved to be a bigger threat than anything they could've imagined. And, judging by the premise of the sequel, they didn't make a good job of defeating it completely. The first Nun installment was directed by Corin Hardy.

What's Next for The Conjuring Universe?

After Sister Irene and Valak are done with their anticipated rematch, the Warrens are set to return for yet another dangerous confrontation with the hidden evil lurking in the shadows. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It saw the famous pair investigating a mystery where an unseen threat kills people by stabbing the more than twenty times. Using her unique gift, Lorraine relies on visions to tell her where she and Ed (Patrick Wilson) need to go next. And while the project is still in early stages of its development, The Conjuring: The Last Rites is set to scare the world once again in the near future.

