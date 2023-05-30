It’s about time for the Nun’s return! The next chapter in The Conjuring Universe will soon be in theatres and fans are hyped for it. The official Twitter account of The Nun 2 dropped the first images from the feature, and they are as terrifying as ever. Five years after the original feature scared up much critical and commercial success the demon, Valak, will return to haunt us once again.

The new images see the titular demon in an eerie home standing at the door looking at us, and another image sees Sister Irene looking at a fellow nun in sheer terror. If images are anything to go by, we can expect another spooky iteration to scare us to our bones.

What’s The Nun 2 About?

The original feature saw Sister Irene and Father Burke investigating the death of a nun in Saint Cartha’s monastery in Romania. As their investigation deepens, Sister Irene faces off against the demon but it escaped by possessing unsuspecting delivery man Maurice aka Frenchie. Interestingly, it was his exorcism that was shown in the video at Ed and Lorraine Warren’s seminars twenty years later, and when Lorraine had horrific visions of Ed’s death.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Nun 2': Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Everything We Know About the Next Chapter in The Conjuring Universe

The upcoming feature is set four years after the events of the original movie and we’ll have to wait and see what horrors the demon will cause while residing in its new vessel. It’ll be interesting to see what part of Maurice’s story will be shown in this chapter perhaps his exorcism can bring The Conjuring and The Nun casts together, looping the story around.

James Wan’s The Conjuring universe spans far and wide with many stories told as prequels and sequels. The 2018 feature grossed $365.6 million at the worldwide box office, against a budget of $22 million making it the highest-grossing film in the franchise. The movie was appreciated by fans and critics alike for its performances, spooky atmosphere, and jump scares.

The Nun 2 stars Storm Reid, alongside returning actors Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, Anna Popplewell as Kate, Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie, Bonnie Aarons as the Nun, Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie. The feature is directed by Michael Chaves and written by Akela Cooper, Ian Goldberg, and Richard Naing from a story by Cooper. James Wan and Peter Safran return as co-producers, with Judson Scott serving as a producer.

The Nun 2 has set its theatrical release date for September 8. You can check out the new images below:

Image via Warner Bros.