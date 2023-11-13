The Big Picture Taissa Farmiga and Vera Farmiga's connection in The Conjuring universe is confirmed in The Nun II.

Director Michael Chaves wanted to give fans a clear announcement of the connection between Irene and Lorraine, going beyond just Easter eggs and decided to develop a part of the story involving Irene's mother.

The theme of family is central to The Conjuring franchise, and by anchoring The Nun II in Irene's relationship with her mother and her connection to Lorraine, Chaves — with writer Akela Cooper — was able to establish a throughline for the entire franchise.

Since Taissa Farmiga was first cast as Sister Irene in the first The Nun prequel movie spun off from The Conjuring 2, fans of the franchise have speculated how her character could possibly be connected to Vera Farmiga's Lorraine Warren. While both Farmiga sisters are certified scream queens in their own right, having their characters within the same franchise share some sort of a connection seems like a no-brainer — and The Nun II director Michael Chaves agrees.

Ahead of the sequel's 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release, I sat down with Chaves to discuss everything from the end credits scene to the terrifying goat monster. During our conversation, I had to ask about choosing to tie the franchise together with the connection between Irene and Lorraine as descendants of Saint Lucy. He explained that having Taissa and Vera Farmiga in the same series was "a little bit too perfect" to pass up such an opportunity.

According to Chaves, the connection between Irene and Lorraine initially just featured more Easter eggs in Akela Cooper's original draft, following up on the hints established in the first movie, but the director felt like they needed to "deliver fans a really clear announcement." He said:

"I think it's something that, you know, fans already kind of had theories about it. It just seemed a little bit too perfect that two sisters were cast in the same series, and we needed a connection. I think in the original draft that I got from Akela [Cooper], it was in there, it was always in there, but it was more as an Easter egg, and I just thought that it needs to be bigger. There was already an Easter egg in the first Nun that connects her to Lorraine on her passport. If you look at her passport…I won't get into that, but no, I was like, 'We need to really deliver fans a really clear announcement.'"

Familial Ties Are the Heart of The 'Conjuring' Franchise

From that desire to give fans a definitive answer, Chaves began to develop a part of the story involving Irene's mother. "I really think that it needs to land with some emotion. Then, that's where I started developing the mother story." He went on to elaborate on how most films in the franchise feature family as a central theme whether it be the Warrens themselves, the Perron family from the first film, or the young couple in Annabelle. By anchoring The Nun II in Irene's relationship with her mother and her connection to Lorraine, Chaves and Cooper were able to establish a throughline for the entire franchise. He explained:

"These movies always have, you know, the first Conjuring has the family theme. That's like the theme, of the family, and once everybody's been saved. I think it really speaks to just, you know, the Warrens, I think it speaks to [how] all these movies in different ways deal with families in different forms. And so I just thought that Irene's connection to her mother, which was kind of like a throwaway line in the first Nun movie about, basically something to the effect of her dad thought her mom was crazy, I just thought that there's something there. 'I think we gotta pull on that thread. We gotta pull on the Lorraine thread, and we gotta tie all that up.' And I think it connected to people. I think that idea of connection to family really worked."

The Nun II is currently available on Max in the U.S. and you can purchase it on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on November 14. Stay tuned at Collider for the rest of our conversation with Chaves.

