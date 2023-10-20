The Big Picture The Nun II will be released on Max on October 27, following its successful theatrical run and just in time for Halloween weekend.

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Nun II has grossed over $257 million worldwide, becoming the fifth-biggest film in the Conjuring Universe.

Chaves has established himself as a dominant voice in horror, having previously directed La Llorona and The Conjuring 3, and will also direct the upcoming fourth film in the Conjuring series, titled The Conjuring: Last Rites.

After a strong theatrical run that proved without a shadow of a doubt that interest in the Conjuring Universe hasn’t declined one bit, The Nun II will debut on the Max streaming service on Friday, October 27. The film’s theatrical release was perfectly timed for its digital debut, which comes only a week after Saw X premiered on PVOD platforms, and in time for the Halloween weekend.

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Nun II was released in theaters across the world in the first week of September. The film delivered a solid debut that revitalized the domestic box office along with The Equalizer 3, after a relatively lean August that saw the release of misfires such as Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Blue Beetle and The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

The film has since grossed $84 million domestically and over $257 million worldwide, becoming the fifth-biggest installment of the Conjuring Universe. During the course of its run, The Nun II overtook fellow Conjuring entries such as The Curse of La Llorona, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Annabelle Comes Home and Annabelle. It still trails Annabelle: Creation, The Conjuring 2: The Enfield Poltergeist, The Conjuring and The Nun.

Michael Chaves Has Established Himself as a Dominant Voice in Horror

Directed by Corin Hardy, the first Nun remains the top-grossing Conjuring film, with $117 million domestically and $364 million worldwide. Chaves, on the other hand, helmed both La Llorona and The Conjuring 3 before bagging the gig to direct The Nun II. He has since said that La Llorona shouldn’t be considered a part of the shared universe at all, despite what the marketing might have led audiences to believe when it was released. But the film’s success was enough for producers Peter Safran and James Wan to anoint him as the man to take over the mainline Conjuring series.

The third Conjuring movie was a part of the unfortunate batch of Warner Bros. films that were released day-and-date on Max during the pandemic. Despite that, it managed to gross over $200 million worldwide, and convinced the studio to get Chaves on board for The Nun II, the direct follow-up to ostensibly the larger franchise’s most lucrative miniseries. Set in 1950s France, the film brings back Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, alongside Bonnie Aarons as the titular Nun/Valak. The Conjuring series will continue with the fourth film, which has been titled The Conjuring: Last Rites. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.