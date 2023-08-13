The Big Picture Valak, the titular demon in The Nun II, is dubbed as "the greatest evil" in the Conjuring universe.

The movie is set five years after the events of The Nun and follows Sister Irene in a school in France where a priest is murdered and evil is spreading.

Fans can expect a gripping tale, a stellar cast, and plenty of jump scares in The Nun II, which releases on September 8.

Valak is soon going to return to possess us all in the upcoming The Nun II, just in time for the spooky season. In the next entry in The Conjuring Universe, the titular demon is dubbed as “the greatest evil,” and given her haunting track record, it fits. To continue the hype, the makers are revealing new looks at the upcoming installment teasing a thrilling new mystery. The latest poster sees Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) in a church, floating up in the air with her arms stretched as if she’s possessed. While the plot details are kept tightly under wraps and the image gives little away, the poster is enough to intrigue and excite fans.

What to Expect From The Nun II?

Set five years after the events of The Nun, the movie will see Sister Irene in a school in France where a priest is murdered, and evil is spreading. The Nun movies pick up a thread from the first Conjuring film where it was revealed that Maurice aka Frenchie was possessed by Valak. His exorcism was the one shown in the video at Ed and Lorraine Warren’s educational seminars twenty years after The Nun. Continuing that thread the previously revealed trailer shows that Valak escaped with Frenchie, which brings Sister Irene to the school where he works as a gardener. Fans are now curious to see whether Maurice’s exorcism will be featured in The Nun II and whether the event will bring The Conjuring and The Nun casts together.

Image via Warner Bros

Fans can expect a gripping tale and terrifying performances from the stellar cast and of course plenty of jump scares. The Nun II stars returning actors Farmiga as Sister Irene, Bonnie Aarons as the Nun, and Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie. While Storm Reid is cast as a nun in training along with franchise newcomers Anna Popplewell as Kate and Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie. The movie is helmed by Michael Chaves from a script written by Akela Cooper, Ian Goldberg, and Richard Naing from a story by Cooper. James Wan and Peter Safran return as co-producers, with Judson Scott serving as a producer.

The Nun II is set for a theatrical release on September 8. You can check out the new poster down below: