The newest installment to The Conjuring cinematic universe is just around the corner as the highly anticipated sequel to The Nun has officially begun filming in France, according to an Instagram post from James Wan, director of the first two films in the series. The post reads, "Photography has commenced on THE NUN 2 in France! With @michaelchaves performing the exorcism (directing) on this one."

Alongside confirmation that The Nun 2 has begun filming, the post also features a behind-the-scenes photo that depicts a priest character in a dimly lit environment with a film slate obscuring his face. While Wan's post didn't offer any additional plot details of the upcoming sequel, it does tease fans a return of the familiar imagery affiliated with the franchise. While plot information about The Nun 2 remains a mystery, it was previously reported that it would take place in 1950s France. Additional details for the film are likely to be revealed as its release date approaches. Fans still have time to speculate and build anticipation as the iconic and horrifying titular entity returns to terrify audiences on September 8, 2023.

Bonnie Aarons, who played the demonic character in previous films, will reprise her role in the upcoming sequel alongside Taissa Farmiga, who played Sister Irene in the first film. Storm Reid (The Invisible Man) will also star in the movie in a lead role. Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, returns to the franchise to helm the upcoming sequel. Akela Cooper (Malignant) pens the screenplay for the film with revisions done by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing. Wan serves as a producer for the project alongside Peter Safran, with Gary Dauberman and Michael Clear set to executive produce the film.

Image via Warner Bros.

The Nun first terrified audiences with the release of The Conjuring 2 in 2016, becoming a highlight of the film for many due to the characters striking appearance. Since the character's debut, The Nun remains an iconic addition to The Conjuring franchise, achieving similar popularity to the Annabelle doll. The character's popularity would eventually lead to a spinoff film, titled The Nun, which debuted in 2018 to box office success, grossing $365.6 million worldwide, despite lackluster reviews. Now with a sequel finally on its way, audiences can return to the terrifying scares affiliated with the beloved franchise.

The Nun 2 will be released exclusively in theaters on September 8, 2023. Check out Wan's post and the official trailer for the first film below.

