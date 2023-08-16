The Big Picture The Nun II is set to haunt theaters in early September, bringing back the dreaded Valak the Demon Nun.

Horror is killing it in 2023, and genre fans aren’t even officially in the Halloween season yet. That all changes when The Nun II haunts theaters in early September. The next film in The Conjuring Universe will see the dreaded return of Valak the Demon Nun. With less than a month until the film’s release, the marketing train for The Nun II has been slowly taking possession of the airwaves. Now, The Nun II has received a chilling R-rating.

This mature rating is for "violent content and some terror." This shouldn’t come as a surprise because every film in The Conjuring Universe, from the original James Wan masterpiece to The Devil Made Me Do It, has been rated R. This scary shared universe isn’t known for its all-out blood and gore, but Wan established an eerie tone full of disturbing imagery and thick atmosphere with a fine layer of emotional heart for good measure. The first Nun film, which was a spin-off of The Conjuring 2, wasn’t as critically well received as the mainline series or a few of the Annabelle spin-offs, but it was a masterclass in Gothic atmosphere. It had more in common with a classic Universal Monster Movie than a modern Warner Brothers Conjuring investigation. That’s what made it stand out in its larger universe, with one sequence involving a bell being one of the best jump scares in recent memory.

What’s The Nun II About?

The Nun II takes place in 1956 France with a priest being murdered and the trail all leading back to Valak. Sister Irene is returning from the first film to lead the investigation, played once again by Taissa Farmiga. Bonnie Aarons also returns as Valak, and Storm Reid (The Last of Us, Euphoria) is joining Farmiga on her character’s quest to stop the demon Nun once and for all. In addition, Michael Chaves is directing Nun II fresh off the extremely underrated The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. It’s going to be very interesting to see how Nun II does at the box office. The first film made a killing with $365 million worldwide when it was released in 2018. The sequel's Fall release date makes it prime for Valak to have another terrifying good theatrical run.

When Does Nun II Release?

The Nun II hits theaters on September 8, 2023. However, this won’t be the last time horror fans enter The Conjuring universe with The Conjuring: Last Rites and a Max TV series coming soon. Until then, you can view the latest Nun II trailer down below.