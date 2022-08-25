Warner Bros. Discovery has been delaying or outright canceling many of their upcoming superhero offerings lately. However, if you’re a horror fan WB has just handed out some much-needed scary good news. The Nun 2 has just been given an official theatrical release date of September 8, 2023. This means the film will hit theaters exactly five years after the original Nun debuted in 2018. This also means the sequel is arriving just in time for Valak to kick off the 2023 Halloween season in terrifying fashion.

While we are still over a year away from the sequel’s release, The Conjuring spin-off will see Michael Chaves(The Curse of La Llorona, The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It) back in the directors' chair along with stars Taissa Farmiga and Bonnie Aarons as Sister Irene and the evil Valak respectively. Malignant writer Akela Cooper will be penning the screenplay and the story reads as followed:

“1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit THE NUN follows SISTER IRENE as she once again comes face to face with the demonic force VALAK – THE DEMON NUN.”

That’s not too much to go off of, but The Nun is one of the most underrated films in The Conjuring universe. Valak famously first appeared in The Conjuring 2 in 2016 before getting her own prequel a few years later. It was a unique film in the fact that its gothic tones and Romanian setting had more in common with the classic Universal Monster movies than your modern day haunted house film, a sub-genre that The Conjuring helped reestablish in mainstream pop culture. The film is full of intense sequences of horror, chilling performances, and some satisfying connections to the larger Conjuring verse. Also, even though The Nun was poorly received by critics and audiences alike when it initially released, it made a killing at the box office with a haunting amount of $365 million worldwide on only a reported $22 million budget.

RELATED: Here's How to Watch the 'Conjuring' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

Because of all this, it’s going to be exciting to see what Cooper and Chaves bring to the sequel. The godfather of the Conjuring universe, James Wan, has shown a ton of faith in both creators recently. Cooper’s amazing work on Malignant, one of the best horror films of the 21st century, can’t be understated while Chaves did an exceptional job continuing the main Conjuring storyline in the criminally underrated The Devil Made Me Do It last summer. All the pieces are in place to make The Nun 2 a very compelling project, and it’s a horror film no genre fan should underestimate.

WB is looking to have a major splash with the horror genre in 2023. Along with The Nun 2, the studio just announced that Evil Dead Rise would be getting a theatrical release next spring. It’s a very exciting time to be a horror fan, especially if you're into major franchises like The Conjuring. While we wait for this frightening universe to continue with The Nun 2 on September 8, 2023, you can stream The Conjuring trilogy on HBO Max now.