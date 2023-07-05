After a two-year break, horror fans are set to dive back into the mysterious dark world of The Conjuring universe with the upcoming The Nun 2. The sequel to the 2018 hit set four years after the events of the first film will serve as the 9th installment of the beloved franchise that continues to expand. Earlier today, we were treated to a bone-chilling look at Taissa Farmiga's character, Sister Irene who appears utterly petrified as she once again confronts the demonic presence of Valak. As Irene's new encounter with Valak unfolds, the movie will introduce new characters into play including the role portrayed by Storm Reid, intensifying the frightful narrative.

Reid's career has been on quite the tear with recent high-profile appearances in the Max hit shows The Last of Us and Euphoria, as well as delivering a critically acclaimed performance in the recently released thriller, Missing. With her role in The Nun 2, Reid is poised to leave her mark on yet another major franchise. In an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff conducted earlier this year, the A Wrinkle in Time breakout star shared insights about her character. Reid expressed her excitement, describing her character as incredible and adding a touch of "funkiness" to the story, a quality she deeply appreciates. She further hinted at the multitude of character arcs, emotions, and journeys that the film encompasses. Building upon these hints, director Michael Chaves recently shed more light on Reid's character in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, giving fans a glimpse of what to anticipate in terms of her role's development.

While it's been public knowledge that Reid was cast in a lead role, details regarding her character have been hazy, until now. Chaves has now confirmed that Reid would be playing a nun, a novitiate just like Sister Irene from the first film. "She is a nun in training, and she's debating about whether she's going to take her vows," Chaves shared. Reid's character will play a key role in Irene's second face-off against Valak as Chaves further adds, "She's at this pivotal point in her life, and she gets pulled along with Irene on this mission, on this journey, hunting down Maurice through these horrible events that happen."

Chaves' Explains How Valak Survived

By the end of the first film, audiences saw that the demonic entity, Valak, unbeknownst to Sister Irene now has a new host in her friend, Maurice. The sequel will see Irene move away from Romania to start life anew. However, her newfound peace is shattered when she becomes entangled in another terrifying encounter with Valak, triggered by events that unfold in France, where Maurice now works as a handyman. Chaves said:

"Maurice made his way to France and he's working at this boarding school as kind of a handyman. He has a friendship and a flirtation with one of the teachers there, and you can see him starting to mature, so that's where our characters start out. But we know from the first film that there's something terrible inside of him, that Valak escaped within him, and events pull Irene back on this collision course with her old friend."

The Nun 2 will release in theaters on September 8. While we continue to anticipate a trailer, you can check out our interview with Storm Reid below: