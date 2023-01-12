The Conjuring universe is set to see its latest installment hit theaters later this year, and we are eagerly awaiting details on the highly-anticipated sequel. The Nun 2, which began filming last fall, will once again follow Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene as she comes face to face with the titular demon masquerading as a nun, Valak. Further plot details are currently being kept under wraps, but recently Collider's own Perri Nemiroff was able to get an exciting update on the film. During a conversation with Storm Reid ahead of her new thriller Missing, Nemiroff asked the actress about her first entry into the wildly successful horror franchise.

Though Reid says she's "not a big horror film person," the actress is set to appear in a stacked slate of horror or horror-adjacent projects this year. Before The Nun 2 arrives in September, audiences will see Reid as Riley—a survivor in a post-apocalyptic world decimated by a deadly virus—opposite Bella Ramsey in the series adaptation of the beloved video game The Last of Us. Reid is also set to lead the thriller Missing, which hits theaters later this month and is a spiritual sequel to 2018's Searching.

During her conversation with Nemiroff, Reid revealed that she was "really apprehensive reading the script." Before taking the part in the horror movie Reid had told herself, "If this is not how I move throughout the world, if this character doesn’t align with who I am as a person, I’m not doing it!" Luckily for us though, the character took Reid by surprise. She went on to explain:

"The character I play is incredible. I think she really adds some funkiness to the story and I love that. It is scary, but there are so many character arcs in the film and so many emotions and journeys that the characters have to go through, I think it works perfectly, [and is] something that is going to turn into a thing that people really love to watch.”

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Conjuring 4' in Development With 'Conjuring 2 & 3' Writer Returning

Storm Reid Sings the Praises of Her The Nun 2 Co-Star Taissa Farmiga

Though Reid couldn't reveal much else about the mysterious character she's playing in the film, she did have high praise for her co-star in the feature. Farmiga returns to The Nun 2, reprising her role as the first film's lead Sister Irene. The first film, set several years before the main Conjuring films, followed the young nun as she became the target of a demonic spirit bent on corrupting her faith. Filming recently took place in France, and Reid recalls being in awe of Farmiga on set. She said:

"She is brilliant always, but there are a few scenes [that] she would do and I’d just shake my head and be like, ‘You just killed that. Amazing job. You go girl!’ But I love giving people their flowers. It’s motivating, it’s empowering, and it’s cool to see people be good at what they’re doing.”

Further details on The Nun 2 are still under wraps, but with the promise of The Conjuring 4, fans of the franchise are hoping to see the sequel strengthen its ties to the core films. The Nun 2 hits theaters on September 8, 2023, but you can catch Reid on the big screen when Missing is released on January 20, and on the small screen this weekend when The Last of Us premieres on January 15.

As always, stay tuned at Collider for the latest TV and movie news, and don't miss our full conversation with Reid when it goes live.