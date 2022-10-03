Last week, it was announced that Storm Reid would be starring in The Nun 2, the next film in the cinematic universe spawned by The Conjuring. Now, Deadline is reporting that Taissa Farmiga, the star of The Nun, will be returning for the sequel. The horror film is currently slated for a September 2023 release.

The Nun was an origin story of sorts for Valak, the spooky nun demon seen haunting Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring 2. The film starred Farmiga as Sister Irene, a nun in training in 1952 who is sent with a priest by the Vatican to investigate the suspicious death of a nun in Romania. While there, Sister Irene and the other characters are terrorized by the demon Valak. The movie ends with the demon seemingly being defeated, although any fan of The Conjuring universe knows that was not the case. The plot of the upcoming sequel is being kept a secret, but it is said to be taking place in 1950s France.

Farmiga is no stranger to the horror genre. Beyond The Nun, she has starred in multiple seasons of American Horror Story. Her other roles include films like The Final Girls, 6 Years, and The Bling Ring. Farmiga is currently starring in the hit HBO drama The Gilded Age and is currently shooting the second season.

The Nun 2 will be the ninth film in the franchise. It is no surprise that the sequel was greenlit, as the 2018 horror film is the highest-grossing installment in The Conjuring franchise, grossing $365 million worldwide. The Conjuring and its connected films are also the highest-grossing horror franchise, with over two billion at the box office worldwide. It was really a matter of when the sequel would come.

The Nun 2 will be directed by Michael Chaves, who previously directed two other installments in the franchise, The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Malignant writer Akela Cooper wrote the sequel’s screenplay, which is currently being revised by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing, the writing team behind The Autopsy of Jane Doe. James Wan will be producing the sequel, through his production banner Atomic Monster, alongside The Safran Company’s Peter Safran. Judson Scott will also produce for Atomic Monster with Michael Clear and Gary Dauberman serving as executive producers.

The Nun 2 is scheduled to begin filming this month and is expected to hit theaters on September 8, 2023. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this sequel. Check out the original film’s trailer below: