The Big Picture Sister Irene returns to face Valak in The Nun II, a direct sequel to the 2018 film, expanding The Conjuring universe.

A new teaser trailer reveals a haunted school and Sister Irene's search for the evil plaguing it, with plenty of scares.

The Nun II comes to theaters on September 8.

Horror fans are in for a treat as Sister Irene prepares to come face to face with Valak once again in the upcoming The Nun II. The movie will further expand The Conjuring universe and will serve as the direct sequel to 2018's The Nun. While the details about the upcoming feature are kept under wraps, the marketing material released by far paints a spooky picture.

To hype the fans further, the makers released a new teaser on Twitter which sees a young school girl, Sophie, trying to explain to Sister Irene, “Something doesn’t feel right,” about the school. We then see a couple of school girls being haunted by Valak. The clip packs one scare jump after another as Sister Irene looks for the demon that’s plaguing the school.

What’s The Nun II About?

Set five years after the events of the original story, the movie will see Sister Irene in a school in France where a priest is murdered and evil is spreading. While most plot details are kept under wraps to maintain the mystery, director Michael Chaves previously teased that the feature will be from Sister Irene’s point of view, as for the mystery around Valak he said, "There are some ideas and backstory and specific theories that are put into her intentions." Further emphasizing, “But with all monsters and demons, and anything that you're scared of, there needs to be an element of mystery. The more you know, the more they're humanized, the less scary they get."

The Conjuring Universe launched a decade ago with the James Wan-helmed feature in 2013, ever since it has expanded into sequels as well as spin-offs like Annabelle and The Nun and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down as Warner Bros. has already greenlit a Conjuring television series. The upcoming feature will add to the mystery of the franchise as fans embark on another adventure with Sister Irene.

The Nun II stars returning actors Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, Anna Popplewell as Kate, Katelyn Rose Downey as Sophie, Bonnie Aarons as the Nun, Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie. While Storm Reid is cast in an undisclosed role. The movie is helmed by Chaves from a script written by Akela Cooper, Ian Goldberg, and Richard Naing from a story by Cooper. Wan and Peter Safran return as co-producers, with Judson Scott serving as a producer.

The Nun II has set its theatrical release date for September 8. You can check out the new teaser trailer below: