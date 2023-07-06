It's been a good year to be a horror fan, and now Warner Bros. is making it even better with the first trailer for The Nun 2. The new footage takes us back into the world of The Conjuring franchise with Taissa Farmiga reprising her lead role as Sister Irene. The movie has been on Warner Bros.'s upcoming slate for quite some time as it was featured in their 2022 CinemaCon sizzle reel before the sequel began filming late last year. Written by M3GAN and Malignant screenwriter Akela Cooper, and directed by The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It helmer Michael Chaves, The Nun 2 is set to scare your socks off this September.

Along with Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons will be reprising her role as Valak, a demon who has taken the form of a horrifying nun bent on haunting the Farmiga sisters. Aarons originated the role in The Conjuring 2 opposite Vera Farmiga's Lorraine Warren before returning for her terrifying origin story in The Nun. Jonas Bloquet will also reprise his role as Frenchie— Frenchie can be seen in the first The Conjuring movie in the exorcism footage that Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine show during their lectures. In addition to the returning cast, The Nun 2 will also feature franchise newcomers Storm Reid (The Last of Us), Anna Popplewell (The Chronicles of Narnia), and Katelyn Rose Downey (The Princess)

Popplewell is set to play a school teacher named Marcella and Downey will play her daughter Sophie. During an interview with Perri Nemiroff, Reid told Collider that her character "is incredible" and that she "really adds some funkiness to the story." Reid is confident that the upcoming addition to the horror franchise is going to be a hit, having told Nemiroff, "I think it works perfectly, [and is] something that is going to turn into a thing that people really love to watch." The new footage gives us our first look at Reid and sets Farmiga's sister Irene up as a worthy adversary against the fallen angel Valak.

The Future of The Conjuring Franchise

The Nun 2 isn't the only project on the horizon for The Conjuring franchise. Wilson and Farmiga are set to return as Ed and Lorraine Warren for a fourth installment in the universe's central story. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It scribe David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is returning to pen the script for The Conjuring 4; though no plot details are available at this time the movie is expected to be inspired by another of Ed and Lorraine Warren's real case files that the franchise is built upon. The Conjuring director and franchise producer James Wan told Collider late last year that they're taking their time with the upcoming feature to "make sure we get it right and to make sure the emotion of the Warren stories that we want to tell...that it's the right thing, the right story that we're telling.”

It was also recently announced that a The Conjuring television series is in the works at Warner Brothers for their newly-minted Max streaming service. Little else is known about the series at this time, but it's set to “continue the established story in the feature films.” With eight feature installments and counting, there are plenty of options for the series to explore, though many fans are hoping Wilson and Farmiga will join the project. Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran are attached to produce.

The Nun 2 hits theaters on September 8. You can watch the new trailer down below.