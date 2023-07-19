It’s been five years since the titular demonic entity haunted the big screen with the release of its first theatrical spin-off in 2018. Now it looks like audiences are soon in for another scare as The Nun II is set to be released in theaters this September. In an exclusive with Total Film, a brand-new image from the film has been revealed, which features the return of Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene as she prepares to face off with Valak once again.

"I really think that the Nun is a classic movie monster," director Michael Chaves said to Total Film Magazine. "She reminds me of Pennywise and Dracula and Nosferatu. I see every classic monster when I look at her. I feel like she's absolutely up there in that pantheon." Chaves is no stranger to The Conjuring franchise as he previously helmed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which despite mixed critical reception, managed to earn over $206 million at the global box office.

As fans anticipate the return of the beloved horror icon, Chaves added that the film will focus more on Sister Irene’s story, with the intention that Valak remains mysterious in order to maintain suspense. "There are some ideas and backstory and specific theories that are put into her intentions," he says. But with all monsters and demons, and anything that you're scared of, there needs to be an element of mystery. The more you know, the more they're humanized, the less scary they get," he added.

Image via Warner Bros.

The Conjuring Universe Returns With Another Terrifying Entry

The Conjuring Universe debuted ten years ago with the release of the first James Wan-helmed horror flick in 2013. Since then, the franchise has proven to be incredibly lucrative, with two additional sequels alongside a plethora of spin-offs, such as Annabelle and The Nun. However, the franchise shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon as a fourth Conjuring installment is already in development titled The Conjuring: Last Rites. No release date has been confirmed yet, but the film will feature the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren. Until then, fans don’t have to wait too long before diving back into another terrifying story on the big screen.

The Nun II haunts its way into theaters on September 8. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming horror film below, and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.